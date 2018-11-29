One Day A Week: The benefits of shopping small year-round

So you rushed out with the crowds on Black Friday, and shopped all the Cyber Monday deals. But did you get everything on your list? This weekend, get right back into the flow of holiday shopping in the historic River District of West Columbia where it pays to shop small year-round. Here, you’ll support small businesses as you find gifts for everyone on your list and treats for yourself, too.
Fun
Some items are worth re-gifting, and at Old Mill Antique Mall you can find a seemingly endless array of previously owned items from more than 75 dealers under one roof. You’ll find vintage clothing, collectibles, furniture, glassware, and kitchen and housewares. So whether you’re in the market for a unique gift or hosting a holiday party this season, this antique mall sells one of the widest range of offerings in Columbia to suit almost any wish list, and fit any budget.
Where to Find it: 301 State St. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Leisure
Don’t let your thrifty gifting stop there. Walk, drive, or bike down the street to Ed’s Editions. This family run bookstore boasts some 40,000 books, some of which are available to purchase on their website. In addition to selling books, this mom-and-pop shop provides certified antique book appraisals, hosts local book signings and events, and is listed as a member of the Antiquarian Bookseller’s Association of American. In other words, they know a thing or two about books.
Where to Find it: 406 Meeting St. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. www.edseditions.com.
Food
After scouring shelves and cases for this year’s must-haves, walk to Terra, the restaurant in Columbia that forages for locally grown ingredients and partners with small farmers to produce menus that celebrate local foodways. In addition to its many regional awards, Chef Mike Davis has been consistently named best chef in Columbia. If that isn’t enough to convince you to make a reservation, Terra is deeply entrenched in the community. The restaurant hosts fundraisers for Slow Food Columbia and GulfAid.
Where to Find it: 100 State St. 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Drink
End your day of shopping and eating small at New Brookland Tavern, Columbia’s oldest continuously running music venue. While its history may not be small, this concert space offers an intimate music experience. In addition to live music, the venue also hosts open mic nights, comedy shows, and trivia. In a time of pyrotechnics and special effects, this venue is is the epitome of what supporting local businesses can do: create. Create more diversity. Create more opportunities. Create community.
Where to Find it: 122 State St. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. seven days a week.
