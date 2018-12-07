Music in the Midlands: Get your fill of holiday concerts

Trans-Siberian Orchestra
This is a huge Christmas event, and it’s happening right here in Columbia. Trans-Siberian Orchestra is the baby of Paul O’Neill, a rock composer who worked with bands such as Aerosmith, AC/DC, and Def Leppard. Although he passed away last year, he lives on through his classical-meets-rock-and-roll Christmas albums.
The albums are driven by guitars and most of the orchestra is made up of string instruments. However, it’s not instrumental-only like a typical symphony performance. Plenty of your favorite holiday hits will be sung by classically trained singers as well.
Nothing about this show will be ordinary, so tickets might sell out. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. $40.
Other Concerts
▪ Brittany Turnipseed: Turnipseed and her soulful voice will be singing holiday classics with a full band to bring in that jazz feel. It is bound to be a fun, inactive show where they want the audience singing along. To add some other voices, singers Beth Inabinett and JMaurice will join Turnipseed. To break up some of the Christmas songs, they will also play jazz and soul favorites. 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Chayz Lounge at Nonnah’s, 923 Gervais St. $20.
▪ Mike Frost Band: Mike Frost has made a huge name for himself in the South Carolina jazz scene. He rocks the bass while Lauren Meccia sings to a perfect jazz tune. Their music is more on the swing side of jazz —heavy on the piano and electric bass — but they sometimes dip into a more soul sound. They might even play a few holiday favorites. 8 p.m. Dec.7, The Aristocrat, 1001 Washington St. Free.
▪ Dylan Schneider: If this young country singer was not touring right night, he might be a freshman in a university like USC. However, when this guy was 15, Brett Eldredge took him under his wing and the rest is history. His music is fun, poppy, and easy to listen to while driving in your car. He likes songs that tell stories, which works perfectly for his voice. 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. $10.
▪ Harry Connick Jr.: While he might be better known as an actor, Connick has won Grammys and been nominated for many Tonys. He is a talent that seems to reach an audience more with his charisma than theatrics. The tour will feature jazz and holiday favorites, and is a celebration of New Orleans’ 300th birthday. He will have a full band and is sure to put on quite the show. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $50.
▪ Mark Rapp’s Jingle Bell Jazz: A ‘Nawlins Christmas: Mark Rapp will play the trumpet and direct this nine-piece band to play New Orleans jazz and Christmas favorites. Cat Galan will top off the band with her soulful voice (she’s been training since age 5). Rapp is the trumpet and jazz guy in Columbia, so he is sure to make this an amazing show. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Trustus Theatre, 520 Lady St. $35.
