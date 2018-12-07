Indie craft fair Crafty Feast back for 10th year

Nearly 100 makers of handcrafted goods from across the Southeast will join the 10th annual handmade indie craft fair Crafty Feast on Sunday, Dec. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
Known for funky, one-of-a-kind offerings and unique gifts for loved ones, Crafty Feast will host the jury-vetted merchants and nearly 2,700 attendees for a one-day-only market in the center of downtown Columbia.
Of the 96 makers, 27 are new to Crafty Feast this year, 75 are from outside of Columbia, and 29 are from outside of South Carolina – traveling from Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida.
Crafty Feast, produced by the women-owned firm Flock and Rally, started in 2009 and has been a holiday shopping staple ever since.
“When we founded Crafty Feast a decade ago, our goal was to be an outlet for emerging makers to connect with a Columbia audience,” said Debi Schadel, Flock and Rally co-founding partner and Crafty Feast founder. “It makes me happy to see an event focused on unique, off-the-grid crafts grow from an outdoor community festival to a Midlands holiday tradition for thousands of people.”
New vendors include Lovelane Designs, a children’s playwear screen printer that uses water-based inks and natural cottons from Savannah; Ratbee Press, which creates letter-pressed cards and prints in Asheville; and hand-embroiderer The Darling Collective from Columbia.
Returning vendors include CandleBravo, which hand-pours soy wax candles with cotton wicks from Charlotte; artisan grass-fed beef jerky maker Two Brothers Jerky from Columbia; and Allison Brynn Ross Illustration and Design, which hand twists wire sculptures and mounts them on reclaimed and repurposed wood, from North Charleston.
While checking off all the boxes on that holiday shopping list, attendees will enjoy tunes provided by DJ Dr. P (Rockafellas-era music expert Scott Padgett).
Admission to Crafty Feast is $3 for adults and free for children 10 and under.
For a full list of vendors and to view products by each maker, go to www.craftyfeast.com.
If you go
Crafty Feast
When: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9
Where: Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St.
Price: $3; children under 10 free
Details: www.craftyfeast.com
Meet the makers
Each year, nearly 100 makers from across the Southeast join us for Crafty Feast. Here’s a list of who you can expect to find at this year’s event:
- A Dapper Sandlapper
- Adams Apple Eatables
- Alison Brynn Ross Illustration & Design
- Alpha-Sketch
- Anton & Maxine
- Artisan Tees
- ArtShack Studio Pottery
- Big Daddy Biscuits, LLC
- Bone and Ink
- Brightwater Native
- BumbleFly~N~ButterBees
- By Bee
- ByFarr Design
- Cait Maloney Creative
- CandleBravo
- Caro Designs
- Ceramic scg
- CHI Design Indigo
- Christopher 19
- Clay Burnette
- Clay Impressions
- Curly Girl Bath Soaps
- Driver 8 Studio
- Dylancommadash
- Elizabeth b. CERAMICS
- Fair Isle
- FM-31
- Gilded Bug Jewelry
- Golden and Grey
- Happy Arsenal Jewelry
- Hippy Do Da
- Holly Oddly
- Humble Roots
- It’s the Fuzz
- January Jewelry
- JellyKoe
- Jenny Mae Creations
- Just Wanna Melt
- Kyle Smith Pottery
- Lamped Lighting
- Lindsay Louise Pottery
- Londres Noir
- Lovelane Designs
- Mad Made Metals
- Mani Designs
- Maria Andrade Troya Pottery
- Marisol Spoon Inc
- Megan-Ilene
- Mike Merritt Artworks
- Modern Forestry
- Moon Botanicals
- Nana by Sally
- Neo Monster Island
- October Forever
- Once Again Sam
- One Screw Loose/Grown Wild
- Organically Thrown
- Orijin Tea and Co.
- Oriskany Glass Studio
- Pecan Pie Puppies
- Pevonka Studios
- pH reclaimed
- Phoenix Fire Studios
- Phunky Artz
- Platypus Arts
- Pure Ritual
- R&B Printery
- Ratbee Press
- Scout’s Honor
- Sebastian Harper
- Seed & Sky
- Seminole Candle Company
- Sew Unique, Inc
- Smarty Pants Paper Co.
- Sunny Mullarkey Studio
- Susan Livingston Studio
- Sweetglass of Charleston
- Tabitha Ott Jewelry
- The Darling Collective
- The Elegant Elephant
- The High Fiber
- The Little Nest
- Third Instar
- TomMac Garrett Ceramics
- Turnrow Bath Body & Home
- Two Brothers Jerky
- Uniquely MC
- Valerie Lamott Designs
- West Egg Weaving Whispering Willow
- Whittlersroost
- Wildly Urban
- Windrose Custom Goods
- Yay Hooray
- Yes No Coco
- Zoo Valdes
