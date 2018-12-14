Music in the Midlands: Lots of rock and ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The Hip Abduction
This beachy indie band falls somewhere between reggae and indie rock. Their sound is similar to Moon Taxi but with more reggae undertones, which come from guitar riffs and lead singer, David New. They got that sound from their hometown of St. Petersburg, Fla.
Although this band has been around for about a decade, they started to gain notoriety after their last studio album, “Gold Under The Glow,” released in 2016. This year, they’ve dropped several singles, and they released a full-length live album this month titled, “THA Live.”
Going by the live album, they seem to perform like a jam band with interpretations of their songs taken to a whole different level compared to their recordings. Of Good Nature will open for the band. 8 p.m. Dec. 15, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $15.
Other Concerts
▪ The Transonics: This Columbia-based band describes themselves as retro rock. They are influenced by bands from the 1960s to 1980s when rock music was finding its place in the world. They even seem to draw from classic punk rock bands like the Sex Pistols. Although the group is a mix of ages, this show is their first EP’s release party. Bizness Suit and Thompson Springs will open. 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $6.
▪ Gena Chambers: Chamber’s R&B sound is rooted in her jazzy sensual voice. Her singing attracts an audience as she takes on favorites from the likes of Etta James and Anita Baker. She will have a band to back her up and bring the jazz to life. This is sure to be a night full of classic songs. 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Chayz Lounge at Nonnah’s, 923 Gervais St. $20.
▪ “Dancing with the Stars”: America’s No. 1 dance show is coming to Columbia, and where there is dancing, there is always music. These beloved professional dancers will perform every type of dance style seen on the ABC show. You can expect everything from ballroom to hip-hop. This is bound to sell out so get your tickets early. 8 p.m. Dec. 15, Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $60.
▪ Grand Republic: This local indie band is fairly underrated in the area, but that could be because they don’t do as many live performances as other local bands. They have an electric sound that comes in more in their last album, “Tourist Trophy.” This show will be their last one for a bit, while the band takes time to write. Milton Hall and John Watkins of Jackson Spells will open. 9 p.m. Dec. 15. State Street Pub, 136 State St., West Columbia. Free.
▪ Have Mercy: Have Mercy has really made a name for itself in the emo rock world. I would compare them to bands like All Time Low, but a little less punk and a little more metal. They are currently on tour for their album “Make The Best Of It,” which they released in 2017. Cuzco, Catholics, Old Faith, and low. will open. 7 p.m. Dec. 16. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $18.
