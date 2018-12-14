‘Rudolph’ lights up Township Auditorium

When Rudolph comes to Township Auditorium on Dec. 18, the musical is “sure to go down in history.”
Based off of the 1964 classic, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” the musical comes from the screen to the stage in a fun-loving, light-hearted musical at Township Auditorium on Dec. 18.
The musical is based on the iconic Rankin-Bass animated television special about a young reindeer who is named an outcast because of his bright red nose.
The musical follows the original version rather closely, according to writer Bob Penola. “But it includes several new songs, which were included only as instrumental in the TV show soundtrack,” he said. For example, the entrance of the elves in Santa’s workshop. “This provided a fun, theatrical reveal, and it comes to life with a new song added for the show,” Penola said.
There are often a few challenges when bringing a show to life. The biggest being how to deliver a live experience that is true to the spirit of something so beloved while expanding it and transforming it into a live show.
“All of the elements of the play had to serve the most important purpose: to give the audience a story and characters many of them already love, and to do it faithfully while employing the magic of the theater,” Penola said.
The person in charge of bringing the beloved red-nosed Rudolph to life is Shelby Talley, a recent UCLA graduate.
“The last flight of Rudolph will always bring me the most joy. Getting to wave to all the kids in the audience and see how they light up is so fulfilling. It really makes this all worthwhile,” Talley said.
Although the claymation figures are replaced with real actors, the message stays the same, said Penola.
“The story has become timeless and cherished by generations of people who grew up on the TV special. It also has an important message: that the thing that makes you different can be the thing that makes you special,” Penola said.
If you go
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18
Where: Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St.
Tickets: Available on TicketMaster.com or by calling 803-576-2356
