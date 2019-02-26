One day a week: Heat up those chilly nights in the Vista

Turn up the heat this chilly season with some warm beverages, flavorful entrees, and hot dancing in the Vista — your get well cure this winter season.
Drink
Strip off your mittens and thaw out your hands over a cup of joe at Immaculate Consumption. For close to 20 years, this eatery and coffee roaster has been servicing college students and state employees alike. Conveniently tucked behind the State House and adjacent to the University of South Carolina, Immaculate’s menu keeps its hard-working neighbors motivated and satiated with beverages such as Concentration Coffee, coffee blended with grass-fed butter and extra-virgin coconut oil.
Where to find it: 933 Main St. 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Leisure
From Immaculate you can walk to the South Carolina State House. Not only is this historic building the seat of South Carolina’s government, but it is houses the governor and lieutenant governor’s offices and the House and Senate chambers. Escape the cold by taking a tour of this historic building that took a half-century to build and learn a little bit more about our state’s fascinating history. Free guided and self-guided tours are available to the public Monday through Friday.
Where to find it: 1100 Gervais St. Tours are offered every half hour from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. when legislature is in session.
Food
If after your tour you start feeling a little hangry (aggressively and almost angrily hungry), drive to COA Agaveria Y Cocina. Treat yourself to one-of-a-kind tapas from this Mexican restaurant and cocktail bar nestled under the Aloft Hotel on Lady Street. In addition to their stuffed Chile ancho with chorizo and spicy margaritas, COA’s agave spirits and craft cocktails are sure to warm diners from head to toe. For those looking for something a little more indulgent, try to the tuétanos asados (roasted bone marrow). It’s basically nature’s butter.
Where to find it: 823A Lady St. Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 4-11 p.m. Saturday.
Fun
Turn the heat up a notch on Latin Wednesdays at the Woody in the Vista. If you love to dance, this is just the place where you can shake your tail feathers. Don’t know how to salsa? That’s OK. Every salsa night instructors are on hand to walk you through basic steps and techniques. This place wants to get everyone dancing. So warm up the end of a cold night by stopping by the best dance party in town.
Where to find it: 808 Lady St. Open 6 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Thursday; 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday.
