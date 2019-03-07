5 minutes with social event planner Brittany Davis

Columbia’s nightlife scene should be thankful for Brittany Davis.
Davis is the founder of 2B Social Society, a brand that host events for young professionals in Columbia and in other cities. The group’s specific focus is on programming for the 30-plus crowd that wants to have fun but also has responsibilities (and we’re old so we need our rest). She’s the mastermind behind creative events such as The Chill, which is held the first Sunday of the month at Wet Willies, and the Single AF play dates.
For Davis, this is just the beginning.
Q. Why is it important to have the type of programming that speaks to young professionals in Columbia?
A. I’ve been in Columbia for about two years, but I noticed there aren’t a lot of creative cool vibes here. There’s a lot of nightlife for different cultures but not our culture.
Q. How important is it to network with other African American professionals?
A. Interesting enough it wasn’t that important growing up. I grew up in the suburbs with private schools, and I was always that “spot” in the crowd. But the older I got, the more important it became to socialize and be around like-minded people and a certain energy for African-Americans when we are together.
Q. When it comes to programming, what do you love about Columbia that other people may take for granted?
A. I think Columbia is a great city to capitalize on excellence because there isn’t a lot of opportunity here. Columbia is also a great resume builder and place to cultivate a program and business. It’s also not as expensive as larger cities and there are tons of places to have non-conventional programming. And it’s easier to connect with people of status compared to other places.
Q. How can we check out some of your events?
A. We have The Chill every first Sunday at Wet Willies and it’s 90s karaoke. We also have musical events called 7th Sunday and Single AF, which are ways to mingle and get to know people in a creative environment. And can check us out at 2BSocialSociety on social media.
