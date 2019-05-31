5 minutes with The Godzilla Guy

Sean McGuinness is better known as “The Godzilla Guy.” Submitted

In the Columbia area, if you’ve seen any artwork resembling Godzilla, a safe bet would be that it was done by Sean McGuinness. McGuinness, better known as “The Godzilla Guy,” has turned his love for the big green screen monster into becoming one of the better known artists in the city.

Q. For the people that don’t know you, tell us who you are?

A. I’m an artist/activist, ne’er-do-well, and tour guide for Neo Monster Island. I create classic and modern art using monster toys.

Q. What is the first memory you have of Godzilla and why did it resonate with you?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A. At Dutch Square Cinema, the film burned up during “Godzilla vs The Smog Monster” just as Hedorah flew across the screen. I thought it was the greatest accidental 3D effect in history. How could giant monsters not infuse themselves into my core after an experience like that?

Q. Is the franchise aware of your work?

A. Last year I got a cease and desist order from Toho Studios, Godzilla’s creator and intellectual property rights owner. They were very cordial, but they had problems with me putting my art on products while calling myself That Godzilla Guy. We came to a mutually happy agreement and now my business is known as Neo Monster Island, and I get to keep creating art in my own signature style.

Q. What do you feel is unique about Columbia’s art community?

A. It has a vibrant, diverse, subversive and eclectic style that not only invites in the casually curious viewer, but also supports each other. We aren’t Greenville or Charleston, and we don’t want to be. We want to be famously, shamelessly hot, and the establishments and norms are there to be respected, but challenged.

Q. What are your expectations for the movie?

A. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” will be one of the most successful and enthusiastic love letters to the kaiju (giant monster) fanbase. “Godzilla 2014” and “Kong: Skull Island” both grossed over $500 million. The hype for this movie is palpable, visual, and on fire.

Q. What’s next for you?

A. Next is the rematch fans have waited decades for” Kong vs. Godzilla, a true battle of kings. The Monsterverse has been so successful, that based off King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong, we could potentially see more spin offs of Toho monsters. This is a journey that started in 1954, and will never end. Let them fight!

Preach Jacobs, special to GoColumbia