Richland Library will no longer charge late fees for overdue books. Here’s why

Check out the newly renovated children’s floor at Richland Library The newest phase of Richland Library's renovation is ready to open, offering a floor for children and teens to include study and recreation areas and a makers studio Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The newest phase of Richland Library's renovation is ready to open, offering a floor for children and teens to include study and recreation areas and a makers studio

Richland County Library will no longer be charging fines for overdue books, DVDs, and other material, the library announced Wednesday.

What’s more, anyone who owes fees to the library will not have to pay them, according to the library’s announcement on Twitter.

“This policy change is focused on access and equity,” Richland Library Chief Program and Innovation Officer Tony Tallent said in a news release. “By going fine free, we hope to encourage prior customers to come back to the library and attract new customers to experience what we have to offer — without worrying about overdue fines.”

The change will affect 70,000 library users who owe an overdue fine and will allow 23,000 library users whose accounts were blocked, to rent books, CDs, DVDs and other material

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

However, those who lose library materials will still have to pay a replacement fee, the library said on Twitter.

“There’s actually very little evidence that overdue fines have any effect on the timely return of library materials,” the library tweeted.