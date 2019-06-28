5 minutes with Omme-Salma Rahemtullah of The Nickelodeon

Omme-Salma Rahemtullah is the programming coordinator at The Nickelodeon. Submitted

Columbia is beyond lucky to have Omme-Salma Rahemtullah. If you’ve been enjoying any of The Nickelodeon’s films and events this year, she’s the one you should thank. As the assistant director of programming for The Nick, Rahemtullah is responsible for putting together innovative, creative and inclusive programming that attracts a variety of audiences.

Q. For the people that don’t know you, tell us a little about yourself.

A. I am from Toronto and was born in Dar-es-Salaam Tanzania. I moved to Columbia almost two years ago and I love working with the community. My background is in community radio which I have been involved in for the past 15 years. I was the director of spoken word content at a local Toronto community radio station and a founding board member of the Community Media Advocacy Centre.

Q. What are some upcoming events at The Nick that you’re especially excited about?

A. This summer we are doing a fun series called Road to Woodstock in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic music festival. We’ll be screening films from that era, and of course the Woodstock concert film.

In September we are partnering with SC Pride to celebrate their 30th anniversary and will highlight the best in queer cinema over the past 30 year.

And most excitingly, its the 40th anniversary of the Columbia Film Society (The Nick and Indie Grits) and we have big plans. Look out for a street party, retrospective film series and some fun stuff from our archive.

Q. What makes the Columbia arts community special to you?

A. The arts community here is really welcoming, supportive and warm. Right from the time I arrived in Columbia, I was made to feel included in the community and part of the conversations and visions. The community here is very accessible, and coming from a huge metropolis, it’s nice to see that artists here are so supportive of each other.

Q. You’re from Toronto and the Raptors just won the NBA championship. How much did you celebrate?

A. I am not a big basketball fan to be honest, but I will rep my city where ever I go! Most of my family and friends are back in Toronto, so seeing my people so happy and excited really warmed me up even though I am down South. Just on pure Toronto pride I hosted basketball viewing parties at my house and it was so fun and I felt like I was part of the celebrations back home.