5 MINUTES WITH tattoo artist Henry Henderson

Henry Henderson, better known as Spirit, is one of the most interesting tattoo artists in Columbia. Working out of Tattoo Trillionaires, Spirit talked to us about being African-American in the field and how his work has evolved over the years. You can look up Spirit and his work by visiting tattoosbyspirit.com.

Q. For the people that don’t know you, tell us a little about yourself.

A. I’m a South Carolina native who’s always been submerged in the arts. I was overjoyed to know that tattooing was coming to my state back in 2007 because working a 9-5 job never satisfied my cravings to live a life filled with creativity.

Q. How has the experience of being an African-American tattoo artist been in Columbia?

A. The only thing I have ever known is being an African-American, I see myself as an artist within this industry that is bigger than Columbia. I allow my work to speak for itself.

Q. What was your first tattoo?

A. My first tattoo was one of my music idols, Jimi Hendrix.

Q. What advice would you give someone looking to get their first tattoo?

A. My advice is to always make sure you eat at least two hours before your first tattoo, and give the tattoo artist some creative freedom with your designs (we like that, a lot). Also remember to give yourself time to know what you want.

Q. What’s next for you?

A. Traveling more and meeting more of my tattoo heroes out in this vast world ink.

Preach Jacobs, special to GoColumbia