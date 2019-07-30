ONE DAY A WEEK oldies but goodies

Shine up your loafers, dust off your go-go boots, and grease up your hotrod for a day of classic Americana in our very own Soda City.

Fun

More than 40 years after its release, “Grease” is still the word — synonymous with leather jackets, tight pants, and lightin’ speed cars. Just like Danny and the gang, jump in your ride and drive this weekend to Historic Columbia Speedway for The Gathering: Custom Automotive Show from July 26-28. Check out the engine power, chrome, and body paint of the registered participants in one of South Carolina’s best custom auto shows. If the rest of the group doesn’t share your need for speed, there will be food trucks, a bounce house and waterslides on site for additional entertainment. Gates open at 8 a.m. with an entrance fee of ten dollars for the weekend; twelve and under get in for free.

Where to find it: 2001 Charleston Highway. www.gatheringshow.com. 803-288-3973.

Leisure

Continue your day of old timey entertainment with a screening of “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” at The Nickelodeon. Quentin Tarantino’s ninth blockbuster takes audiences to 1969 Los Angeles, featuring a cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Al Pacino in Hollywood’s Golden Age. Or if you’re looking for something a little older, on July 27 celebrate the 13th anniversary of “Field of Dreams,” part of TCM’s Big Screen Classic series.

Where to find it: 1607 Main St. www.nickelodeon.org. 803-254-8234. Daily screenings of “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” are July 25-Aug. 1.

Food

After spending so much time in yester years it wouldn’t be quite right to go anywhere else but Yesterday’s for a bite of Southern classic fare. Located on one of the five points, this neighborhood tavern’s colorful past is legendary. If you don’t believe me, just ask the man in the tub. In addition to their lunch and dinner menu, Yesterday’s serves up special late-night munches and a brunch every Saturday and Sunday. Slide into one of the restaurant’s historic booths and order local chicken fried steak, some southern fried chicken topped with gravy, or the traditional Yesterday’s club sandwich with turkey, ham, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast.

Where to find it: 2030 Devine St. www.yesterdayssc.com. 803-799-0196. Open 11:15 a.m.-midnight. Tuesday-Thursday; 11:15 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Sunday.

Drink

End your day the old-fashioned way, with an extra cold extra thick milkshake at Rosewood Dairy Bar. Cruise up to this old-fashioned burger joint and ice cream stand and take a seat inside it’s iconic 1942 red and white interior. Go for one of the standards: vanilla, strawberry, or chocolate. Or if you’re looking for a mix of old and new, try the Connor Shaw shake: chocolate ice cream topped with peanut butter and hot fudge.

Where to find it: 3003 Rosewood Drive. 803-252-1662. Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Alyssa Velazquez, special to GoColumbia