FRIDAY NIGHT LASER LIGHTS at sc state museum

Friday Night Laser Lights summer series returns to the SC State Museum.
The State Museum’s Friday Night Laser Lights summer series is back for a second night. This rockin’ summer tradition includes live music, specialty cocktails and themed nights. Friday Night Laser Lights feature lasers and CGI visuals choreographed to music inside the museum’s 55-foot digital dome.

The second show is Friday, July 26 and will feature Columbia Craft’s Alien Hat Beer, a Beatles themed photo booth, access to the Apollo 50: Journey to the Moon exhibit and make-your-own constellation lantern.

Here’s the lineup:

7 p.m.: The Beatles Abbey Road laser light show

8 p.m.: Led Zeppelin full dome musical experience:

9 p.m.: Metallica laser light show

10 p.m.: “Pink Floyd — Dark Side of the Moon” Full dome musical experience.

Each event will feature laser enhancing glasses for $1, food for purchase from a local food truck, and a planetarium bar for guests to purchase beer, wine, a specialty cocktail and non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are $10; $8 for museum members. For more information or to purchase tickets go to scmuseum.org.

