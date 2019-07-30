MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS cosmic honky-tonk revue, alice in chains tribute, voodoo visionary

The Cosmic Honky-Tonk Revue

The Cosmic Honky-Tonk Revue features the music of Chuck Mead and his Grassy Knoll boys, Jim Lauderdale and Jason Ringenberg. Their music will take you on a musical adventure as they swap songs and share stories.

These three trailblazers have helped shape the genres of rockabilly, cowpunk, alt-country, roots and classic country that collectively encompass the current country movement.

Chuck Mead is known for co-founding the famed 90’s alternative country group BR5-49. The groups seven albums garnered a CMA Award for Best International Touring Act and three Grammy nominations.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jim Lauderdale has been an American country, bluegrass and roots singer songwriter since 1986. In that time he has released 31 studio albums and his songs have been recorded by such artists as The Dixie Chicks, Elvis Costello and George Straight.

Jason Ringenberg is a singer songwriter and guitarist. He helped form the band Jason and the Scorchers which mixed punk rock and country music. Their most notable hit is “Golden Ball and Chain.”

The group will perform at 8 p.m. July 25 at The Senate, 1022 Senate St. Tickets are $19 -$31. Detgails: www.thesenatecolumbia.com.

Other Concerts

▪ Grunge tribute night. Featuring Alice In Chains Tribute Grind; Nevermind, the Nirvana tribute band; Core, a Stone Temple Pilots tribute; and Jeremy’s Ten, a Pearl Jam tribute. 5 p.m. July 26. Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St. $10; $15 day of show. www.icehouseamphitheater.com.

▪ Alana Springsteen. Country music. 7 p.m. July 26. Tin Roof, 1022 State St. Free. www.tinroofcolumbia.com.

▪ Voodoo Visionary, Tomatoband. Funk jazz and blues rock. 8 p.m. July 26. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10. Ages 18 and up. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

▪ Tre’Sounds Band. Jazz and soul. 8 p.m. July 26. Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 group seating. www.chayzlounge.com.

▪ Beni Hana, Jones McShine, Nefarious, Bloodline, True Kings, Stitchy C and Billy Bates. Indie hip-hop. 6:30 p.m. July 27. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10; $12 day of show. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

▪ Willie Walker and Conversation Piece. Jazz, soul and funk. 8 p.m. July 27. Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 group seating. www.chayzlounge.com.

▪ Tape Waves with Nights and Day and Dream. Indie rock. 9 p.m. July 27. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $6. www.whitemulemusic.com.

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia