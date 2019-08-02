MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS tribute to David Bowie

David Bowie and Steve Baker, lead vocalist for Stardust to Ashes.

Stardust to Ashes

What began as a fun “side project” of an already established band, Stardust to Ashes has suddenly exploded into the most in demand David Bowie tribute in the Mid-Atlantic region.

After only a couple of sold out appearances in their hometown of Raleigh, NC, the band is now booking venues where they will perform for thousands.

These venues include the likes of The Ritz Raleigh and Charlotte’s Fillmore.

The band includes frontman and lead vocalist Steve Baker; Duncan Baker on bass/vocals; Steven Coon on guitar/vocals; Scott Harrell on drums/vocals; Randy Ines on keyboards/guitar/vocals and Danie Ward on keyboard/vocals.

Together they have created a stunningly accurate and respectful representation of Bowie’s final and most critically acclaimed touring years.

One observer stated, “It’s like Stardust to Ashes has picked up where Mr. Bowie left off when he could no longer tour.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Aug. 3, at The Senate, 1022 Senate St.

Tickets cost $10 in advance; $15 day of show; $100 for four top table. www.thesenatecolumbia.com.

Other Concerts

Calvin Edwards Trio. Jazz and soul. 7 p.m. Aug. 1. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 group seating. www.chayzlounge.com.

Mark Rapp Group. Jazz. 9 p.m. Aug. 1. Pearlz Oyster Bar, 936 Gervais St. Free. www.pealzoysterbar.com

Bluegrass Jam Sessions. Bluegrass music. 6 p.m. Aug. 2. Bill’s Music Shop, 710 Meeting St. $5. www.billsmusicshop.com.

Nate Myers and Beth Inabinett Presents A Night of Soulful Jazz. Smooth Jazz. 8 p.m. Aug. 2. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 group seating.

www.chayzlounge.com.

The White Mule presents: Cletus Baltimore. Psychedelic Rock. 9 p.m. Aug. 2. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5. www.whitemulemusic.com

City of Columbia Summer Concert featuring Tony Terry. Soul. 7 p.m. Aug. 3. Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Free. (803) 545-3100.

A Soulful Night of Music with JaVonnr Jones. Soul. 8 p.m. Aug. 3. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 group seating.www.chayzlounge.com

Sunrot, God Root and Tone STS. Doom Metal. 8 p.m. Aug. 5. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $6 21 and up; $10 ages 18-20.www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Baring Teeth, Cognizant and Bathe. Metal/ Death Metal. 8 p.m. Aug. 6. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10 ages 18 or older only.www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Seventy Six and Sunny. Pop Rock. 10 p.m. Aug. 2. Tin Roof, 1022 State St. $5. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia