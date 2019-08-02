MARY POPPINS delightful family musical

More than 200 young actors in Columbia Children’s Theatre’s YouTheatre program will present Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Broadway musical “Mary Poppins,” Aug. 2-11. The “Jolly” cast performs Aug. 2-4 while the “Holiday” cast performs Aug. 9-11.

This delightful family musical features all of your favorite songs from the cherished Disney film including “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “Step in Time” as well as all-new material created by the team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

Columbia Children’s Theatre is a professional resident not-for-profit theater dedicated to providing quality live theater experiences for families and young audiences, and is supported in part by the City of Forest Acres, and the South Carolina Arts Commission.

Both Friday performances are at 7 p.m., Saturday performances are at 1:30 and 7 p.m. with Sunday performances at 3 p.m. General admission tickets cost $10 and $8 for active military and seniors with proper ID.

Advance ticket purchases are recommended and may be purchased securely online at columbiachildrenstheatre.com.

Special to GoColumbia