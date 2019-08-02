ONE DAY A WEEK Fierce and Female

Fierce. That’s what this week needs; a day to be fierce and female.

Leisure

Ramp up your inner diva at the Center for Contemporary Art’s newest exhibition, Mana Hewitt: Persistence. Mana Hewitt — a faculty member at the University of South Carolina’s Art and Design school — combines portraiture, quotes, and biographies with etched brass, copper, sterling silver or enamel to create commemorative medals in recognition of women who persevered despite societal prejudices. The show’s 50 pieces are testaments to the courage exhibited in women like Joan Goodall or Sojourner Truth — women who fought to improve gender and social equality. Hewitt’s design work is an extension of her role as an educator, the pieces are “intended to familiarize and instruct, lest we forget the women that forged a path to give us voice today.”

Where to find it: 701 Whaley Street, (803) 319-9949. www.701cca.org Open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Food

One female business owner, Folami Geter, is forging her own path with hearty and healthy Southern vegan cuisine at A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen. Formerly Lamb’s Bread Vegan Café, A Peace of Soul will be opening a permanent restaurant in Columbia’s Cottontown. Despite the brick-and-mortar location being under construction, nothing is holding Geter back from spreading A Peace of Soul throughout Columbia. Wherever A Peace of Soul’s iconic black and yellow food truck is, a line is sure to follow, with vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores alike ordering a plant-based bacon cheeseburger, or a platter of locally grown collards and organic mac and cheese.

Where to find it: follow @peaceofsoulsc on Instagram and Facebook to find the newest food truck schedule.

Fun

After dinner, treat yourself and the powerful women in your life to a screening of “Miss Hokusai,” part of the Columbia Museum of Art’s “Japan on Screen” series. “Miss Hokusai” is an animated film that explores the life and works of Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai through the perspective of her daughter, Katsushika O-Ei. The event is in celebration of the exhibition Mimi Kato: Ordinary Sagas, with complimentary popcorn provided and a cash bar with beer, wine, sake, and coffee from Curiosity Coffee Bar. Attendees are recommended to bring their own lawn chair, or come early to snag one of the museum’s newest inflatable pieces of furniture. The film is rated PG-13 with a running time of approximately one hour and 33 minutes.

Where to find it: 1515 Main Street, (803) 799-2810. www.columbiamuseum.org. Screening begins at 8 p.m.

Drink

Following the screening, drift down main street to Lula Drake Wine Parlor. Lula Drake is a trailblazer who went by Drake, never Lula. She was a girl who preferred dark colors to pastels and married late. Today, her hat shop is Lula Drake’s, serving a rotating list of wines by the glass and bottle for the sommelier in all of us. But it’s not just a wine bar, it’s a gathering place for the Drake in all of us; it’s a flavorful glass of fierce female empowerment.

Where to find it: 1635 Main Street, (803) 606-1968.

www.luladrake.com. Open from 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday-Saturday.

Alyssa Velazquez, special to GoColumbia