Play on the Plaza

Saturday

August 10, 2019

10:00 am-1:00 pm

Join Historic Columbia to get in the spirit for their upcoming Historic Happy Hour: Water Balloon Battle. Participate in a water balloon toss, create your own penny boat, build a bridge, or make your own ice cream!

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Enjoy this free event on Saturday, August 10, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. Come out and play on Boyd Plaza with the CMA! You can build and create with our big blue blocks, perfect for guests of all ages and abilities. Try a design challenge or use your imagination to tap into your engineering ingenuity.

This project is supported by a grant from the Knight Foundation Fund and by a Connected Communities grant at Central Carolina Community Foundation. Free. For more information go to info@columbiamuseum.org