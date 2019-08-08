6th Annual Young Artist Festival

Building imagination and creativity through art.

As the beginning of a new school year looms, summer camps throughout Columbia will soon be memories for the kids who have spent weeks dancing, performing, singing and creating.

The 6th Annual Young Artists Festival will celebrate these summer camp experiences and more at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art on August 10.

“Every year, we strive to find new organizations to participate so attendees can learn about the many youth summer art programs that this community has to offer,” says Hannah Shepard, Executive Director of 701 CCA. “Further, we are always trying to present exciting activities that are not only fun, but also educational, teaching the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. It is our pleasure to offer this festival, celebrating young artists.”

The festival celebrates young artists in the Midlands, ages 6 to 17 and features performances from local arts organizations, an exhibition of works by 701 CCA summer camp participants, games and STEAM stations where children can learn and create new works of art.

The three-hour event will have stations of activity, including various “Fun and Games” sites and others such as:

▪ Campers Row: Showcasing local summer art camp programs

STEAM Stations: Experiential learning through interactive activities

▪ YAF Stage: Drama, dance, and musical performances

▪ Young Artist Entrepreneurs: Youths will showcase, market and sell their own work

The Carolina Show Choir Company and STEM for Kids will be participating and Freeway Music, Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet, Columbia City Jazz Conservatory, Carolina Show Choir Company will perform. Young artist Alzahraa Al-Tofan will make his storytelling debut.

Shepard says the festival is designed to build skills in creativity, critical thinking, personal marketing and community building. “While many of the participants have a fun day out with music, dance, and art making, they absorb a wide range of ways in which they can build their imagination and creativity,” she says.

The STEAM-centered “STEAM Stations” will provide experiential opportunities for participants to make connections between the arts and science, technology, engineering and math. Additionally, parents are able to witness their children’s achievement and learn more about other programs that would potentially benefit them in the following year.

Here are five reasons not to miss this year’s Young Artists Festival:

1. It’s free

2. It’s family-friendly

3. Youths can take home their very own works of art created at the butterfly chromatography, clay cuneiform, inca quipu and woodworking STEAM stations.

4. Two new festival games will be launched this year — a QR Code Scavenger Hunt and a Tangram Design Contest

5. There’s a food court with lemonade from 701 CCA, pizza from Village Idiot and Sno Kones from One Columbia.

Lezlie Patterson, special to GoColumbia