MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS John Wesley Satterfield with Mac Leaphart

Mac Leaphart.

The White Mule Presents: John Wesley Satterfield with Mac Leaphart

John Wesley Satterfield writes and performs his own brand of American music, blending elements of rock’n’roll, country, bluegrass, and folk to create a unique sound that is reminiscent of his early influences.

When Satterfield was just 12 years old, his father began teaching him how to play guitar and sing songs by legends such as Harry Chapin, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, and Jim Croce. While he may constantly seek new inspiration, there’s always a hint of these amazing storytellers in his music.

In the summer of 2012, he released his fourth album Goodbye Whiskey, an autobiographical album produced by Mike Gossip of the the country group, Gloriana. He is now working on his fifth studio release with longtime friend and fellow South Carolina native, Ryan Monroe, of the rock’n’roll outfit, Band of Horses.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mac Leaphart draws inspiration from The Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry, and John Prine.

Leaphart released his first solo record, “Line, Rope, Etc,” in 2008. It was named one of the best albums of the year by the Charleston City Paper. In November of 2011, Leaphart was sidelined from performing for 6 months, after neurosurgery to remove a brain tumor. He began playing again in the summer of 2012, and in November of that year, he moved to Nashville, where he hosts a songwriters night, “Southpaw Supper Club.” Leaphart released his sophomore album, “Low in the Saddle, Long in the Tooth,” in February 2015.

If you are interested in attending this show on August 10, at The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. The door opens at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10.

Other Concerts

Stick To Your Guns, Counterparts, Terror, Sanction, and Year Of The Knife. Hardcore. 6 p.m. August 8. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $25 for all ages. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

The White Mule presents: The Travelin’ Kine. Red Dirt/ Americana. 9 p.m. August 8. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5; $7 day of show. www.whitemulemusic.com

Bashiri Asad Live! The Tribute To Soul Concert. 8 p.m. August 9. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 group seating. www.chayzlounge.com.

Let’s Get Loud Battle of the Band’s. Variety of music. 5:30 p.m. August 9. The Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St. $11. www.icehouseamphitheater.com.

Bashiri Asad The Jazzy Soul Session. 8 p.m. August 10. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 group seating. www.chayzlounge.com.

The White Mule presents: The Terence Young Project. R&B. 9 p.m. August 9. The White Mule, 712 Saluda Ave. $15; $20 the day of the show. www.whitemulemusic.com

The Armory. Party music. 10 p.m. August 9. Tin Roof, 1022 State St. $5. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

High Maintenance. Classic rock. 8 p.m. August 10. The Venue On Main, 1626 Main St. Free. www.thevenuesc.com.

Anna Lynn Ferris. Old Rock. 6 p.m. August 10. Tin Roof, 1022 State St. $5. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Cardfall. Alternative. 9:30 p.m. August 10. Tin Roof, 1022 State St. $5. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia