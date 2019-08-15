EXHIBIT Opening 1964 World Series Championship Team

Delmar Faust & Randy Stewart view baseball exhibit.

The surviving members of the 1964 Dixie Youth World Series Champions Team will gather in celebration of a very special exhibit opening at the Cayce Historical Museum.

During the 1964 series, this team from Cayce had a final record of 22-3. Upon beating Union in the State Championship, the team then went to Columbus, Mississippi, to play in the Dixie Youth Little League World Championship series. In their final game of the championship they won the series 8-2.

The festivities honoring the team will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. There will be food and beverages provided at the Cayce Historical Museum, located at 1800 12th Street.

Find out more by visiting www.caycesc.gov.

