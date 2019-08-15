MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS Nevermind The Ultimate Tribute To Nirvana

Eric Hogan.

Nevermind is the most respected Nirvana tribute band in the nation. They replicate the look, sound and feel of the original 90’s grunge band. Lead vocalist, Eric Hogan, even dresses in Kurt Cobain’s iconic cardigans.

Band members Eric Hogan, vocalist, Mike Odenbrett, bassist and Gabriel Pline on drums, hail from the suburbs of Atlanta Georgia. They were all apart of other bands and felt the local music scene was missing something that could only be found in the 90’s. So Eric, Mike and Gabriel came together over their love of grunge music, specifically Nirvana to change all that.

While attending this show you can expect to be transported to the angst of your youth with a set list that includes hits from Nirvana’s albums “Bleach”, “Nevermind”, “Incesticide”, and “In Utero”. They will play for two hours straight to give audience members a true concert experience.

Nevermind plays to thousands nationally every year and brings the very best of Nirvana to audiences of all ages.

If you are interested in attending this show on August 17, at The Senate, 1022 Senate St. The door opens at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $12; $15 the day of; $100 for a four top table. Visit www.thesenatecolumbia.com

for more information.

Other Concerts

Bit Brigade performs Contra and Metroid, Double Ferrari. Rock. 8 p.m. August 15. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10, 18 years and up only. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Marc Rapp Group. Jazz. 9 p.m. August 15. Pearlz Oyster Bar, 936 Gervais St. Free. www.pearlzoysterbar.com

Wombat Junction. 9 p.m. August 15. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5. www.whitemulemusic.com

Open Stage and Bluegrass Session. Bluegrass. 6 p.m. August 16. Bill’s Music Shop, 710 Meeting St. $5. www.billsmusicshop.com

Rocketman A Tribute To Sir Elton John. 6 p.m. August 16. Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 West Main St. $21-$25. www.icehouseamphitheater.com

Seventh. Soul. 8 p.m. August 16. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 group seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Jam Room Music Festival Fundraiser with Lay Quiet Awhile. 9 p.m. August 16. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $10. www.whitemulemusic.com

Jay Taylor. Country. 10 p.m. August 16. Tin Roof, 1022 State St. $5. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Slow Jam. Bluegrass. 1 p.m. August 17. Bill’s Music Shop, 710 Meeting St. $15. www.billsmusicshop.com

SC Bluz Band. Blues. 6 p.m. August 17. Tin Roof, 1022 State St. $5. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Gwen Yvette. Soul. 8 p.m. August 17. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 group seating. www.chayzlounge.com.

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia