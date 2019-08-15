ONE DAY A WEEK Kids. Kids. Kids

Somedays it’s good to be a kid.

Drink

The summer heat is here to stay, at least for another month. And there’s no better way to combat the heat than with a cool treat at Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard. Get Italian ice and the creamiest custard you ever did taste for the whole family at this counter-service chain on lady street. For the purists there’s ice; but for the more experimental, try the gelati: layers of Italian ice and frozen custard. Or if you really wanna go crazy, order a blendini: Italian ice blended with custard and a topping of your choice, including Oreos, Reese’s, or rainbow sprinkles. And Ice flights (four flavors in one package) are a fantastic option if you’re looking for something the kiddies can share.

Where to find it: 800 Lady Street. 803. 200. 3639 www.ritasicec.com Open 12 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Leisure

Eat your treats at one of the benches at Rita’s, or take your ice to Roy Lynch Park’s outdoor picnic shelter. In addition to this seating area, Roy Lynch Park is packed with activities for kids of all ages. Named in honor of Mr. Roy Lynch, a resident of Elmwood from 1955–1981, this neighborhood park has a nature-themed playground with a sixty-foot long zipline. As well as, a butterfly garden, pergola, and splash pad area.

Where to find it: corner of Lincoln and Abbeville Streets

Food

An afternoon of splishing and splashing can work up quite the little appetite, and lucky for us Zesto of West Columbia knows a thing or two about hungry kids— it’s been serving Columbia’s families for over seventy years. At this classic burger shop, not only are the selections kid-friendly, but there are menu items that the whole family can enjoy. For the best bang for your buck, order the tub of chicken with fries, a pint of coleslaw, and rolls. Or if you have a few picky eaters, order a whole chicken, so that everyone gets their favorite cut of meat.

Where to find it: 504 12th Street. www.zestowestcolumbia.com 803. 794. 4652 Open 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Fun

Keep the good times rolling at Skate Station USA in Lexington. Monday nights are family nights from 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., with an entrance fee of $3 per person and $6 for a family of five. All prices include free skate rentals. The skate park only accepts cash or check, and admission prices vary from $3-$6 dollars, depending on the skate hours that day. Childhood can go by pretty fast, but luckily there are skates for that.

Where to find it: 129 Oak Drive Lexington, SC. www.skatestationusalexsc.com 803. 356. 3500 Open 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Monday; 7:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday; 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 2 p.m.-5p.m. & 7:30p.m.- 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Alyssa Velazquez, special to GoColumbia