Events Fall Arts Guide

Restless Heart performs Sunday, Aug. 25 at Newberry Opera House.

Autumn is arts season in the Midlands, and there’s plenty to experience in and around town in the next couple of months. From top country artists, jazz ensembles and symphony orchestras to Broadway musicals, classical ballet and visual arts, there’s something for just about everyone.

This convenient guide offers some of our favorite arts event suggestions, and we’ll bring you more updates throughout the season. So start marking your calendar, gathering your friends and reserving your tickets – it’s time to expand your cultural horizons.

MUSIC

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Saturday, Aug. 24, at Newberry Opera House. Ricky Skaggs is always forging ahead with cross-cultural, genre-bending musical ideas and inspirations while still staying connected to his roots.

Summer Groove Fest, Saturday, Aug. 24 at Township Auditorium. An evening of extraordinary music with Jeffrey Osbourne, The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston, The SOS Band, and Midnight Star. www.thetownship.org

S.C Jazz Masterworks Ensemble “The Art of the Big Band”, Saturday, Aug. 24 at Harbison Theatre. The concert will feature big band classics, music from the great American song book, and modern originals by the group’s members. www.harbisontheatre.org

Restless Heart, Sunday, Aug. 25, at Newberry Opera House. www.newberryoperahouse.com

The Palmetto Opera, Thursday, Sept. 5 at Villa Tronco. This new opera will feature Macie Eighmey, soprano, Madeline Beitel, mezzo-soprano, and Claudio Olivera, piano. www.palmettooperasc.org

The Carolina Jazz Society, Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Lourie Center. Opening its 61st season playing traditional Dixieland Jazz. www.carolinajazzsociety.com

Hootie & the Blowfish”Group Therapy Tour” Wednesday, Sept. 11 through Friday, Sept. 13. at Colonial Life Arena. www.coloniallifearena.com/events

Love In Many Guises “Love’s Pain, Love’s Joy”, Friday, Sept. 13, at U of SC School of Music, Recital Hall. Join us to hear Nicholas R. Jones share his recent book, A Poetry Precise and Free: Selected Madrigals of Guarini. Hundreds of composers have set Guarini poems to music and this version will include three gambas! www.columbiabaroque.org/

Return to Hogwarts with the South Carolina Philharmonic Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Koger Center for the Arts. Travel back to the wonderous world of Harry Potter with a performance of music from a variety of films. www.scphilharmonic.com

Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra “Americana Concert”, Sunday, Sept. 22, at Harbison Theatre. Dick Goodwin Band will perform music by a variety of U.S. composers.

USC Symphony Orchestra, Opening Night at the Symphony, Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Koger Center for the Arts. Featuring violinist Elena Urioste who has given acclaimed performances with major orchestras throughout the United States. www.kogercenterforthearts.com

Carrie Underwood “The Cry Pretty Tour 360”, Sunday, Sept. 29, at Colonial Life Arena. Carrie Underwood concerts put a spotlight on the powerful vocals of this Oklahoma native who never fails to impress her fans during live performances. www.coloniallifearena.com/events

Alabama “50th Anniversary Tour,” Thursday, Oct. 3, These country music legends are coming to Columbia as part of their 50th anniversary tour. www.coloniallifearena.com/events

The Kingdom Choir, Friday, Oct. 18, at Newberry Opera House. While the choir has been performing all around the world for over 20 years, the group caught the world’s eye when they performed at the royal wedding in 2018. www.newberryoperahouse.com

A Night at the Symphony with Orchestra Noir, Sunday, Oct. 27, at Harbison Theatre.. This renowned all African-American orchestra will perform classical masterpieces as well as contemporary orchestra favorites. www.harbisontheatre.org

USC Symphony Orchestra, Bohemian Rhapsody, Tuesday, October 29 at the Koger Center for the Arts. One of the most respected clarinetists today, Karel Dohnal will perform concert and studio recording compositions of revealing dramaturgy. www.kogercenterforthearts.com

Chicago, Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Township Auditorium. In 1967, seven Chicago musicians set out to create a new sound: a rock band with horns. Their dream turned into 20 Top-10 singles and 12 Top-10 albums.www.thetownship.org

Miranda Lambert “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tours”

Friday, Nov. 8,.www.coloniallifearena.com/events

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” By Chip Davis, Friday, Nov. 22 at Koger Center for the Arts. Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for over 30 years. Show will feature Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from his groundbreaking Fresh Aire series.www.kogercenterforthearts.com

THEATER AND SHOWS

“Montgomery”, Friday, Aug. 23 through Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Trustus Theatre. Megan hates country music singer Rick Montgomery, so she and her best friend Kimmy have decided that

tonight’s concert will be his last. trustus.org/event/montgomery/

Hello Dolly, Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept 22 at Town Theatre. Dolly last graced the Town stage in 1997, but she’s back for her turn in the 2019 spotlight. So “Put On Your Sunday Clothes” because “It Only Takes a Moment” before the seats will be filled.

Harlem 100, Friday, Oct. 11 at Harbison Theatre. This modern variety show captures the sights and sounds of Harlem when legendary artists made Harlem the cultural center of the country.

C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert, Sunday, Oct. 13 at Koger Center for the Arts. Award-winning actor Max McLean brings his acclaimed portrayal of the brilliant Oxford Don's extraordinary journey from hard-boiled atheist to "the most reluctant convert in all England."www.kogercenterforthearts.com

Once: The Broadway Musical, Sunday, Oct. 13 at Newberry Opera House. This charming musical won the Tony for Best Musical in 2012. Don’t miss the chance to see this award-winning musical and love-story. www.newberryoperahouse.com

Into the Woods, Friday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 10 at Town Theatre. www.towntheatre.com

The Mousetrap Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 3 at Village Square Theatre. A group of strangers is stranded in a boarding house during a snow storm, one of whom is a murderer.

Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Newberry Opera House. Macbeth is the story of the Scottish general who receives a prophecy by two witches that he will become the King of Scotland. This version puts a modern twist on the original plot of this classic tale.www.newberryoperahouse.com

Kalen Allen Friday, Nov. 8 at Harbison Theatre. This award-nominated actor, producer, and hilarious television personality was discovered in 2018 by Ellen DeGeneres. In this traveling show, he’ll bring his comedic genius to the stage. www.harbisontheatre.org

Miss Bennet, Christmas at Pemberley Friday, Dec. 6 through Saturday, Dec. 21 at Trustus Theatre. When the Bennett family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary’s hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love. www.trustus.org

Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular Tuesday, Dec. 17 & Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Koger Center. One of the most delightful and enchanting Christmas shows ever. Start Christmas in style as Santa and his merry helpers take you on an unforgettable nostalgic journey.

DANCE AND ACROBATICS

Mighty Kicks Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Icehouse Amphitheater.With its non-stop choreography, non-stop music and non-stop energy, the Mighty Kicks has earned its place among the top echelon of entertainment in the Southeast and beyond. icehouseamphitheater.com

“Dracula-Ballet With a Bite” Friday, Oct. 25 through Saturday. Oct. 26 at the Koger Center. Based on the novel by Bram Stoker, we see Count Dracula continue his seductive reign of terror with his Brides of Darkness in Transylvania columbiacityballet.com/production/dracula/

USC Dance Company Fall Concert, Friday, Nov. 1 & Nov. 2 at the Koger Center. The USC Dance Company takes to the stage for a dynamic concert of mixed repertory. www.onecolumbiasc.com/event/usc-dance-company-fall-concert-3

“Nutcracker” Saturday, Dec. 14 - 15, & Saturday, Dec. 21 - 22 at the Koger Center. With six snow-filled performances, including four matinees, Nutcracker is designed to accommodate the entire family’s holiday schedule. columbiacityballet.com/production/nutcracker/

ART AND MUSEUM EXHIBITS

Gallery Tour: Cornerstones of the Collection Sunday, Sept.8 and Sunday, Sept 29 at the Columbia Museum of Art. This tour includes gems by artists like Botticelli, Monet, and Warhol, along with the first piece ever purchased by the CMA. www.columbiamuseum.org

“Van Gogh and His Inspirations” Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Columbia Museum of Art. This is an original exhibition that brings the work of one of the most beloved artists in the world to the museum. www.columbiamuseum.org

A Collective Vision, Sunday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 20 in The Hallway Gallery at 701 Whaley. This exhibit will showcase the work of six photographers who share a passion for the genres of street photography, southern photography and documentary photography. www.701whaley.com

The Supper Table, Friday, Sept. 6 at Trustus Theatre. Presented by the Jasper Project, The Supper Table is a South Carolina-centric homage to Judy Chicago's iconic 1979 exhibit The Dinner Party. This show will honor 12 women from SC history who devoted their lives to breaking barriers and improving humankind. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4312927