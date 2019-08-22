Go Columbia Friday Night Laser Lights

The State Museum’s Friday Night Laser Lights summer series is back for a third night. This rockin’ summer tradition includes live music, specialty cocktails and themed nights. Friday Night Laser Lights feature lasers and CGI visuals choreographed to music inside the museum’s 55-foot digital dome.

The third show is Friday, Aug. 22 and will feature a make-your-own flower crown station. Here’s the lineup:

7 p.m.: The Eagles laser light show

8 p.m.: Led Zeppelin full dome musical experience

9 p.m.: Aerosmith laser light show

10 p.m.: “Pink Floyd — Dark Side of the Moon” full dome musical experience.

Each event will feature laser enhancing glasses for $1, food for purchase from a local food truck, and a planetarium bar for guests to purchase beer, wine, a specialty cocktail and non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are $10; $8 for museum members. For more information or to purchase tickets go to scmuseum.org.