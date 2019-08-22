MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS Colt Ford an American rapper, singer and songwriter

Colt Ford.

Jason Farris Brown, better known by his stage name Colt Ford, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. Although he spent time as a professional golfer, he is best known for fusing country music with hip-hop. This fusion has created a new genre called “country rap.”

Ford has released six studio albums for Average Joe’s Entertainment, of which he is a co-founder. His 2008 album, “Ride Through The Country,” featured the song “Dirt Road Anthem.” In 2010, Jason Aldean covered the song for his album, “My Kinda Party.”

Ford’s fourth album, “Declaration of Independence,” was his first to hit No. 1 on “Top Country Albums.”

The single, “Back,” which featured a duet with Jake Owen, is Colt Ford’s highest charting single to date. It made it to the top 40 on “Hot Country Songs.”

Ford’s last album, “Love Hope Faith,” was released on May 5, 2017, and his next album is set to be released in the late fall, the title has yet to be released.

Colt Ford is performing on Aug. 22 at The Senate, 1022 Senate St. The door opens at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25; $29 the day of the show. Visit www.thesenatecolumbia

Other Concerts

The Dude Ranch. Emo. 7 p.m. Aug. 22. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10, 18 years and up only. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Marc Rapp Group. Jazz. 9 p.m. Aug. 22. Pearlz Oyster Bar, 936 Gervais St. Free. www.pearlzoysterbar.com

Open Stage and Bluegrass Session. Bluegrass. 6 p.m. Aug. 23. Bill’s Music Shop, 710 Meeting St. $5. www.billsmusicshop.com

Hudson Moore. Country. 7 p.m. Aug. 23. Tin Roof, 1022 State St. $8; $10 the day of. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Dave Koz and Summer Friends Tour. Jazz. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Kroger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. $49-$79. www.kogercenterforthearts.com

The Who’d A Funk It Band. Soul. 8 p.m. Aug. 23. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 group seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Seventy-Six and Sunny. Pop rock. 10 p.m. Aug. 23. Tin Roof, 1022 State St. $5. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Willie Walker And Conversation Piece. Jazz. 8 p.m. Aug. 24. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 group seating.www.chayzlounge.com.

The Armory. Party music. 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Tin Roof, 1022 State St. $5. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Knocked Loose, Sternal Sleep, Judiciary, Foreign Hands. Heavy metal. 6 p.m. Aug. 27. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $20; $22 the day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

