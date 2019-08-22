ONE DAY A WEEK Looking for something new

1. Buy and sell time at the Elephant Trunk.

It’s a new day, literally. New food, new drinks, new things, and new music.

Leisure

Isn’t it about time you looked for something novel and different? Luckily you don’t have to look too far with Elephant Trunk in the neighborhood. Not only does this antique store provide southern hospitality to every customer searching for a newfangled object or old-world treasure, its collection of Americana collectibles is topnotch. And while antiques may not technically be contemporary, many of their pieces are in such good shape they look just like new.

Where to find it: 2931 Platt Springs Road West Columbia. www.elephanttrunk.com 803.791.8765. Open 10 a.m-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Drink

And speaking of pieces, there’s a new coffee company in town that goes by the name of Piecewise Coffee Co. Despite just having its grand opening on August fifth, this husband and wife owned café is already making headlines as the Free Times’ “Drink of the Week.” Located in the heart of Cayce, Piecewise’s menu is a compilation of smallSUGAR deliciousness and local ingredients. For those customers on the go, order a latte or caramel macchiato via the Piecewise Coffee app for iPhone (Android version coming soon). Or stay for a cubano, espresso sweetened with demerara sugar, at this coffee shop that is bringing the energy back to historic Cayce.

Where to find it: 2001 State Street. www.piecewisecoffee.com 803.594.2106. Open 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday

Food

But it’s not just coffee that is revitalizing West Columbia’s waterfront. At the beginning of August, the Black Rooster posted on their Facebook page that they were finally in “soft opening” mode. Which means, all staff are still in training, menu items are still being finalized, and various other odds and ends are still left to be done. But that doesn’t mean you can’t drop in for a little “French-ish” cuisine, as they call it. Enjoy the rest of the day’s rays on the rooftop bar over a plate of steak frites, or invite your friends out for a glass of French wine and a blue crab crepe, followed by an order of mussel bouillabaisse with a craft cocktail.

Where to find it: 201 Meeting Street. Open 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 5 p.m.- 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Fun

End the evening being entertained by the latest up and coming talent at the Freeway Music Festival. Now in its sixth year, this public event celebrates local and regional music. This year’s festival will be held on four stages: Free Times Stage (inside the Senate), SceneSC Stage (The Senate parking lot), WXRY Stage (inside Tin Roof), and Freeway Music Stage (side stage inside The Senate). Entrance fees are ten dollars per person and forty dollars for a family. With a lineup of over twenty artists, it’s a fantastic celebration of our music community, old and new.

Where to find it: 1022 Senate Street. www.thesenatecolumbia.com 803.252.9392. Open 12 a.m.- 9 p.m. Saturday, August 24

Alyssa Velazquez, special to GoColumbia