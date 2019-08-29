COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART- An Evening of Serious Whimsy

Wow Pop Bliss Inflatable Art.

If you are looking for something fun and exciting to do on Friday, September 6, then stop by The Columbia Museum of Art and enjoy the closing exhibitions party for Mimi Kato: Ordinary Sagas and Wow Pop Bliss: Jimmy Kuehnle’s Inflatable Art, both on view through September 8.

This Evening of Serious Whimsy held largely on Boyd Plaza, features original, playful contemporary classical music inspired by the art of Kato and Kuehnle. Attendees can also party in the Keuhnle-inspired dance bubble; Instagram their experience in a Kato-inspired immersive photo backdrop with props and fashion help from O.P.T. Collective; sip on beer, wine, or sake from a cash bar; and nosh on food available for purchase from Fleur de Licious.

In Ordinary Sagas, Mimi Kato draws on the rich history and visual traditions of Japanese culture as well as the absurd everyday elements of contemporary life and merges them in imaginary landscapes. In her lengthy artistic process, Kato photographs herself as a range of costumed characters — from everyday Japanese citizens to fantastical creatures in the forest — and embeds these images into large photomontages. Her work is narratively complex and darkly humorous.

Jimmy Kuehnle is a performance and sculpture-based artist who creates large-scale, high-tech inflatables that expand our notions of abstract art. In Wow Pop Bliss, Kuehnle fills four galleries with touchable, interactive environments using inflatables that combine, sound, light, space, and texture to create unexpected experiences for visitors as they move under, through, and around these works.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cost is $5 or free for members. For more information, visit columbiamuseum.org.