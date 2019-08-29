Go Columbia
YOUR PHOTOS YOUR LIFE share your snapshot of Columbia life
We want your photos!
There’s a lot to love about Columbia and we want to see how you experience life in Soda City. Did you and your friends enjoy a great night out in the Vista? Did you attend a live show, festival or fundraiser? Or maybe you watched the sun set over Lake Murray.
Upload your snapshot of Columbia life to www.thestate.com/
customer-service/
submit-photo/
You might just see your shot in an upcoming issue of GoColumbia!
Comments