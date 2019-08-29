MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS Nashville Trio, The Cadillac Three

The Cadillac Three.

The Cadillac Three were bold when they named their latest album “Legacy”, but if there’s any country band that could be so bold it’s this Nashville native trio.

Singer and guitarist Jaren Johnston, drummer Neil Mason and lap steel player Kelby Ray have known each other since they were teenagers and have been sharing the stage together for fifteen years now.

This summer the band will fulfill a goal of theirs and headline at Ryman Auditorium, a place they’d daydream of playing when they were boys.

“We’re trying to build something and do it our way, which is always harder,” says Johnston. “If you’re going to leave something that people are actually going to remember, you can’t take the easy way. So we took all of our history, mixed it with the energy of The Cadillac Three and put it into a record that makes sense of where we’ve been and where we’re going.”

“We’re far enough along in our careers where doing an album called “Legacy” doesn’t feel presumptuous to me,” say Mason.

If you are interested in attending this show on August 30, at The Senate, 1022 Senate St. The door opens at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $17; $20 the day of the show. Visit www.thesenatecolumbia.com

for more information.

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia