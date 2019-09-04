RIVERBANKS ZOO & GARDENS experience dinosaurs around the world

“Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors” is open through Oct. 31 at Riverbanks Zoo & Gardens. Southern Hook Photography

Go on a Jurassic journey back in time at Riverbanks Zoo & Gardens’ new exhibit, “Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors.” This exhibit will take you on an awe-inspiring adventure with more than 25 life-size, life-like dinosaurs residing along the banks of the lower Saluda River. Brave explorers will travel to the Mesozoic Era and the supercontinent of Pangea when these ancient animals roamed all corners of the globe.

Guests will traverse a primitive habitat while encountering some of the fiercest and most iconic dinosaurs — from the towering T-Rex to the spectacular Spinosaurus to the crested Crylophosaurus. Visitors can touch fossils and other archaeological relics. Discover how dinosaurs lived and how, even today, these prehistoric creatures serve as ambassadors for some of the world’s most threatened wildlife.

“Riverbanks cares for dozens of species that face an uncertain future in the wild,” said Susan O’Cain, director of communications at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. “ ‘Dinosaurs Around the World’ will give our members and guests an unparalleled opportunity to connect with the past while discovering the vital role we all play in protecting our planet for the future.”

“Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors,” presented by Dominion Energy and produced by Imagine Exhibitions, comes alive daily at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Santa Cruz Island Galapagos tortoise, a distant relative of the dinosaur, is just one of the critically endangered animals Riverbanks cares for. The International Union for Conservation of Nature estimates that less than 3,500 of these animals still live in the wild. Riverbanks is home to more than 30 giant tortoises and contributes to the sustainability of the species through the Galapagos Tortoise Species Survival Plan — a managed breeding plan among facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is home to more than 2,000 magnificent and fascinating animals and one of America’s best public gardens.

The zoo opened on April 25, 1974, and for nearly five decades, has connected individuals, families and school children with the natural world. Riverbanks is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is recognized as a global leader in animal care and welfare, education, recreation, science and wildlife conservation.

It is the mission of the zoo and garden to create meaningful connections and inspire actions that will have a lasting impact on conservation. For more information, visit www.riverbanks.org.

Special to GoColumbia