MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS Bluegrass Band, The Steel Drivers

The Steel Drivers.

The Steel Drivers are a bluegrass band that hail from Nashville, Tennessee. The band’s members are fiddler Tammy Rogers, bassist Mike Fleming, guitarist Kelvin Damrell, mandolinist Brent Truitt and banjoist Richard Bailey. Together they have recorded four albums for the label Rounder Records.

In 2009, the group was nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for the song “Blue Side Of The Mountain.”

In 2010, their second album, “Reckless” earned the group two nominations. The album itself was nominated for Best Bluegrass Album and the song “Where Rainbows Never Die” was nominated for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

The group’s fourth album “The Muscle Shoals Recordings” won the group their first Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Through this time, band members have come and gone, but their focus remains the same. They focus on making the best music for audiences to enjoy.

The door opens at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at The Senate, 1022 Senate St. Seated tickets cost $25; $28 the day of the show. Standing tickets cost $20; $23 the day of the show. Visit www.thesenatecolumbia.com for more information.

Other Concerts

Tomatoband, Side Hustle, Fusion Jonez. Funk jazz. 8 p.m. Sept. 5. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $8, 18 years and up only. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

Eboni Ramm. Spoken jazz. 8 p.m. Sept. 5. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 group seating. www.chayzlounge.com

King Vulture, Elonzo Wesley and Cayla Fralick. Folk. 8 p.m. Sept. 5. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5; $7 at the door. www.whitemulemusic.com.

Marc Rapp Group. Jazz. 9 p.m. Sept. 5. Pearlz Oyster Bar, 936 Gervais St. Free. www.pearlzoysterbar.com

Stereotype. Rock. 6 p.m. Sept. 6. Tin Roof, 1022 State St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Bluegrass Open Stage. Bluegrass and Acoustic. 6 p.m. Sept. 6. Bill’s Music Shop, 710 Meeting St. $5 www.billsmusicshop.com.

Atlas Genius. Alternative rock. 7:30 p.m. September 6. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $12; $15 the day of. www.thesenatecolumbia.com.

Faithxtactor, Demiser, Paezor, Vorov. Death metal. 8:30 p.m. September 6. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $8. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

Stop Light Observations with Rare Creatures. Alternative. 9 p.m. September 6. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5; $7 at the door. www.whitemulemusic.com.

Tre’Sounds Band. Jazz. 8 p.m. September 7. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 group seating. www.chayzlounge.com.

Liz Cooper and the Stampede, Harpooner. Rock. 8:30 p.m. September 7. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $12; $15 the day of. 18 years and up only. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

Lumen, Anamorph, Acati, Skullduggery, Sleep Of Reason. Metalcore. 7 p.m. September 8. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10. 18 years and up only. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia