Go Columbia FREE FIRST THURSDAY on MAIN AT CMA- family event

Family fun time for entire family.

Come experience an evening filled with art from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main Street. Have a laugh with improv group The Mothers of Trustus Theatre at 6:30 p.m., explore Black artistry in the CMA collection at 6:30 p.m. with Docent Nancy Tolsen, and take a guided tour of featured exhibitions at 7 p.m. Plus, see screenings of Lower Richland High School student films from the Guignard Gallery exhibition Indie Grits Lower Richland StoryLab: Places of Freedom and pop into the studios to create your own landscape inspired by Mimi Kato: Ordinary Sagas.

This project is supported by a grant from the Knight Foundation Fund and by a Connected Communities grant at Central Carolina Community Foundation.

Free admission all day courtesy of BlueCross BlueShield SC.

Details: info@columbiamuseum.org.

Special to GoColumbia