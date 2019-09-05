One Day a Week: Customer Appreciation

You’re great, and you know it. This week, let the city of Columbia express its gratitude to you and your fantastic support throughout the years with discounts and special offers.

Food

Harold “Groucho” Miller arrived in Columbia, S.C., in 1941 with recipes for sandwich dressings, salads, and coleslaw. Throughout the years, Groucho’s Deli has remained committed to using the finest ingredients, and quality meat and cheeses for its customers. If you’re looking for the classic Groucho experience, order the STP Dipper, a special blend of roast beef, turkey, Swiss cheese melt and real bacon crumbs on a flat sub roll served with their famous formula forty-five (a herb blend of spicy Russian and Thousand Island). Patrons are so important to Groucho’s that they offers loyalty points for their customers, including one point for every dollar spent at this neighborhood deli when you present your loyalty card at checkout. In addition to this year-long perk, diners are treated to a free salted caramel brownie on their birthday.

Where to find it: 611 Harden Street www.grouchos.com 803.799.5708. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

Leisure

“Thank you! Love, McKissick” at the McKissick Museum is an exhibition of recently acquired objects to the museum’s collection. Not only does the show highlight new additions related to the history of USC, it’s a chance for the museum to say “thank you” to its donors and sponsors. The pieces of silver, pottery, and collected memorabilia speak to a community’s generosity, but it is ultimately a show of appreciation for Columbians’ dedication to their local history. The exhibition is free and open to the public through Dec. 7.

Where to find it: USC horseshoe, 945 Bull Street 803.777.7257. Open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Fun

Because of the generosity of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, the Columbia Museum of Art is able to be generous in return, and give free admission on the first Thursday of every month to all visitors. Begin the night off with a laugh at the Mothers of Trustus theater improv show at 6:30 p.m., and afterwards take a guided tour of the featured exhibitions at 7 p.m. In between some of the main events, pop into the studios to create your own work of art.

Where to find it: 1515 Main Street www.columbiamuseum.org 803.799.2810. Open 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Drink

After an evening of art, there is no more fitting ending than a drink at Art Bar, especially if it is a Thursday. On Thursdays, Art Bar discounts all its craft beer 25% off, all night. From mead from Boulder, Colorado, to a gluten-free Indian Pale Ale from Montreal, Quebec, drinkers are invited to escape the ordinary. Because you are worth it!

Where to find it: 1211 Park Street www.artbarsc.com 803.929.0198. Open 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Friday; 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Alyssa Velazquez, special to GoColumbia