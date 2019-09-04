5 MINUTES WITH woman of God, Lisa B. Dixon

Play writer, Lisa B. Dixon.

Live theater is alive and well in Columbia.

Lisa B. Dixon’s brand of gospel-inspired plays have been a fixture in the community for years with more than 15 plays under her belt, she prepares for her latest production, “Misery Loves Company,” will premier at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 with additional shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at Life Living Ministries, 6708 Two Notch Road.

Q: For the people that don’t know you, tell us who you are.

A: My name is Lisa B. Dixon. I am a wife, mother, hairstylist, play writer and a woman of God.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Q: Tell us about your plays.

A: When I’m writing plays, I am always thinking about issues in the community. I have written 16 plays. When I’m writing, I am always thinking about how I can bring real life issues to the stage. My focus is that the actors can maybe touch the heart of at least one person. I often tell them in rehearsal that we may be rehearsing for 10 weeks for one person and it’s worth it all. Every production that we have, we give free tickets to different organizations and usually free to the youth. I also give several youth an opportunity to perform in our productions. Another goal for our productions is to introduce the arts to the children of our community.

Q: What kind of productions do you do?

A: All of my plays speak to issues that young and old deal with on a daily basis — drugs, sexual abuse, physical abuse, guns, bullying, teenage pregnancy and much more.

A major focus is to let everyone know that there is no problem too hard for God.

Q: What about Columbia do you love most in regards to the arts?

A: I’m finding that there are more people in Columbia opening dance studios, art studios, I’m hearing about more plays in the Columbia area more than ever before.

I also find that more people in Columbia are embracing the arts, which is a wonderful thing.

Q: What’s next?

A: I would love to take my gospel stage plays on the road, maybe even travel to different churches to spread the gospel. Also, I would love to go to the big stage Township Auditorium and Broadway.

I’m looking for God to do big things with Lisa B. Dixon’s productions.

Preach Jacobs, special to GoColumbia