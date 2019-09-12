ONE DAY A WEEK: Happy Anniversary

This soldier snapshot is one of the many photographs featured “A Century Past: The 30th Division on the Western Front, 1918” at the South Carolina Military Relics room in Columbia's State Museum.

We’ve all got them — a work anniversary, a family anniversary, a marriage anniversary, or in the case of this column, business anniversaries.

Food

Start your day out the Southern way ... next to a large pile of oak and hickory wood that’s about to be thrown into a barbecue pit, Hite’s Bar-B-Que pit to be exact. This family-owned and -operated barbecue stop is celebrating over 60 years of juicy, tender meat and hearty servings. Customers can choose between a sandwich or a plate of barbecue, ribs, or chicken with hash, rice, coleslaw, and a roll. For those out there who may be eating family style, Hite’s also sells their signature slow-cooked pork by the pound. Whether it’s pick up, take out, or dine in, this pit stop is one of the longest running best bangs for your buck in town.

Where to find it: 240 Dreher Road www.hitesbbq.com 803.794.4120. Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.

Fun

And speaking of family-owned and -operated, five years ago this month, Danny and Margie Smoake cut the opening-day ribbon on the Elephant Trunk. In honor of those five years in business, the couple is having an anniversary sale; everything in the antique store is 25% off for the entire month of September. For the remainder of this month, everything from silver trinket boxes to vintage ice-boxes are discounted up to 25% off making many of those one-of-a-kind pieces that much closer to being one-of-a-kind purchases.

Where to find it: 2931 Platt Springs Road www.theelephanttrunk.net 803.791.8765. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Leisure

But if your vintage tastes are a little more militaristic, drive down Gervais Street to the South Carolina Military Museum for their exhibition on the 100th anniversary of World War I, titled, “A Century Past: The 30th Division on the Western Front 1918.” The 30th division formed in 1917 was made up primarily of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee National Guard troops. The exhibition is an exploration of this group of men, from local training camps to combat on the Western front. Admission costs $6 for adults; $5 for seniors and military; $3 for youth, and is free for kids 9 and under.

Where to find it: 301 Gervais Street www.crr.sc.gov 803.737.8095. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The exhibition runs through Sept. 30.

Drink

Toast to landmark years at one, or all, of the Tin Roof’s anniversary weekend celebrations. The parties are free and open to the general 21 and older public, beginning on Friday, Sept. 13 with live music and handcrafted cocktails and culminating with a nine-year anniversary SINparty with DJ Apollo. Because after nine years, it better be sinful.

Where to find it: 1022 Senate Street www.tinroofcolumbia.com 803.771.1558. Festivities are 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13; 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

Alyssa Velazquez, special to GoColumbia