JUBILEE Festival of Black History & Culture

Celebration everyone can enjoy. Courtesy of Historic Columbia

Jubilee: Festival of Black History and Culture on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11- 6 p.m. in downtown Columbia, S.C.

Now in its 41st year, this family-friendly free outdoor festival brings musicians, artisans, dancers and storytellers together to celebrate South Carolina’s black history and culture on the grounds our Historic Mann-Simons Site 1403 Richland Street.

Jubilee is a celebration everyone can enjoy and features live music and entertainment, artist demonstrations, historic storytelling, reenactors and marketplace vendors selling a variety of ware, products and art. A children’s area will be available with educational and family-friendly activities. In addition, there will be more than 10 vendors selling food, non-alcoholic beverages and beer and wine.

Throughout the day, guests are invited to take house tours of the Mann-Simons Site and the Modjeska Monteith Simkins House for $1. African American Historic Sites Bus Tours will also be available.

This year's headliner is multi-Grammy-nominated recording artist, Dwele

—a soul singer and multi-instrumentalist from the westside of Detroit known for high profile collaborations with hip hop artists like Slum Village, Kanye West, and Common.

The annual celebration will kick off with an intimate book reading at Logan Elementary School with special celebrity guest, Karyn Parsons. Parsons is best known for her role as Will Smith's ditsy cousin Hilary Banks on NBC's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Parsons will be present during the festival with copies of her self-authored debut novel, How High the Moon, available for purchase and signing.