Go Columbia Midlands Plant & Flower Festival

Master Gardeners will offer gardening advise.

Fall is in the air, and the Midlands Plant & Flower Festival is returning to the South Carolina State Farmers Market. This year’s fall festival runs from Sept. 20-22.

Visitors can shop for plants, garden essentials, Certified South Carolina produce, fall décor and much more from a variety of vendors.

The Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and offer free gardening advice, and the Market Restaurant will be open for business.

Agribusiness is South Carolina’s largest industry, with more than 24,000 farms and a $41.7 billion economic impact each year, according to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. The department promotes and nurtures South Carolina agriculture and its related businesses while assuring the safety and security of the buying public.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

For more information, contact Brad Boozer (bboozer@scda.sc.gov, 803-737-4531) or Sonia Brazell (sbrazell@scda.sc.gov, 803-737-4614).

Special to GoColumbia