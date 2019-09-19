5 MINUTES WITH Amazing Singer Dooozy

Dooozy.

If anyone claims there aren’t great musicians in Columbia, their ears aren’t open. Introducing Dooozy, an amazing singer who is guaranteed to have the attention of the city after her single release “Like You,” which will premiere Sept. 19. You heard it here first.

Q: For the people who know you, tell us who you are.

A: I am Dooozy. That one. The unexplainable. The loving, caring, sometimes to a fault, often times misunderstood. Emotionally unavailable? Maybe, maybe not.

Q: Tell us about your musical influences.

A: My music is influenced by my truth. From every heartbreak, to every summer-time fling. From every turn-up session to every chill-out vibe. Expressing my feelings has always been easier on a beat.

Q: Tell us about some of the great things about being a musician in Columbia.

A: The best thing about being a musician in Columbia is that there is a lot of hidden talent. People often think if you aren’t from Atlanta or LA, or any well-known or big city that you can only make it but so far, but people like Da Baby (Charlotte artist) and Renni Rucci (Columbia artist) are getting rid of those stereotypes and I hope one day I will be able to contribute.

Q: What’s next and where can people cop your music?

A: Right now, I’m working on my first official project, “Emotionally Unavailable,” dropping in 2020.

The re-release of my single “Like You” will premier live at 8 p.m. on Sept. 19 at The Space Hall and will be available on all platforms Sept. 20. Check out our website at iamdooozy.com.

Preach Jacobs, special to GoColumbia