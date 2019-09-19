Celebrate the home team this weekend with all things cocky.

There's only one brand for your Gamecocks apparel this year, and that is Miss.Cocky

Leisure

Dress up your team spirit with the black and garnet clothing line at Miss Cocky. This hometown boutique, located on Main street, has Gamecocks’ gear at the heart of its business. But if you’re not sure about how’d you look covered from head to toe in sports’ emblems, this clothing store also offers more subtle, yet still fashionable, University of South Carolina clothing and accessories. You’ll not only feel like a fan, you look like one too.

Where to find it: 1450 Main Street. 803.748.4771. Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Food

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Fuel your inner athlete at Home Team BBQ, a franchise that has been making bacon in the southeast since 2006. In Columbia’s Five Points district this barbeque restaurant opened for brisket and business in May, and has quickly become an unofficially meet up spot for Gamecock fans and player alike. Order an appetizer of pork cracklins with pimento cheese, HT hot sauce, and lime for you and your mates. And for lunch, try the combo platter: two meats with two sides, King Hawaiian roll, house pickles, and pickled onions. It’s the perfect pre-game meal.

Where to find it: 700 Harden Street. www.hometeambbq.com 803.724.3900. Open 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Sunday with a late night menu beginning at 10 p.m.- 1a.m.

Fun

It wouldn’t be a gamecock day if there wasn’t an actual game involved, so mark your calendars for the next home game: South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Kentucky Wildcats at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 28 at 12PM. For those that will be attending this college football showdown, keep in the mind the stadium’s clear bag policy. If you don’t have a clear bag, you are also permitted to bring a plastic freezer bag or a small clutch. Ticket purchases can be made over the phone or by emailing gamecockstickets@sc.edu. Single game tickets start at $40.

Where to find it: Williams-Brice Stadium on 1125 George Rogers Blvd. 803.777.4274. Game starts at 12 p.m.

Drink

After the game, drown your sorrows or toast your team’s success at World of Beer. This mecca of local and international beers has an outdoor space that can accommodate large sports’ crews and their furry companions. In addition to their constantly rotating list of beers, World of Beer also has a line of mixed draughts like a black and tan, or perhaps more apropos, a garnet and black: a glass of Irish red ale and Guinness. It will make you feel cocky, for sure!

Where to find it: 902 Gervais Street. www.worldofbeer.com 803.509.6020. Open 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Monday-Thursday; 12 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday; 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Sunday.

Alyssa Velazquez, special to GoColumbia