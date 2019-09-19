MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS Trey Songz and Friends

Trey Songz.

Trey Songz is a hip hop, R&B artist, who came onto the scene with his debut album “I Gotta Make It.” His follow up album “Trey Day” gave him his first top 20 single, “Can’t Help But Wait.”

In 2009, Trey released his third album “Ready.” The albums single “Say Aah” reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hit 100, becoming Trey’s first top 10 hit. “Ready” was also nominated for a Grammy in 2008 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

The next year, Trey Songz released his fourth album “Passion, Pain and Pleasure” and its single “Bottoms Up” featuring rapper Nicki Minaj.

2012 gave Songz his first No. 1 album “Chapter V.” The album’s single “Heart Attack” earned Trey Songz his second Grammy nomination, this time for Best Song.

Following the success of “Chapter V,” Songz released his sixth studio album, “Trigga.”

The album had two singles, “Na Na” and “Slow Motion,” which helped sell 25 million albums world wide.

The show is Sept. 21 at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. The door opens at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

The show will also include performances by Jeezy, YK Osiris, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Visit coloniallifearena.com for more information.

Other Concerts

Mighty Kicks. Party and dance music. 6:30 p.m. September 19. Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St. Free. www.icehouseamphitheater.com.

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, She Returns From War. Country. 7:30 p.m. September 19. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $13; $15 the day of. 18 and older only. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Resurrection. Journey tribute band. 6 p.m. September 20. Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St. $19. www.icehouse

amphitheater.com

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia