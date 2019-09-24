ONE DAY A WEEK Open House

Stop by Sugar and Lola's open house to see how beautiful jewelry is made.

In realty, an open house is a scheduled period of time in which a house or dwelling is open for potential buyers. At “One Day a Week,” it means kind of the same thing, but the potential buyer is you, and it’s not just homes that are flinging open their doors for your business this week.

Fun

Sept. 26 marks the official opening of Sugar & Lola. To celebrate its first store, this jewelry boutique is hosting an open house at the Shops at Cricket Newman Designs. Named “Bubbles and Bites,” this free event will feature sales, raffle drawings, and, you guessed it, champagne. Owner Laura Oboniewski started making jewelry in 2010. That initial exploration has resulted in an artisan line of semi-precious stone rings, crystal and pearl pendants, and metal and leather accent pieces that Columbia residents can buy to complement their everyday lives. Once you wear it, you’ll love it!

Where to find it: 2710-C Gervais Street. www.sugarandlola.com Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 26.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Food

Speaking of openings, the duo that owns and operates smallSUGAR is opening up their own pizza shop, Il Focolare, come the end of September. What was once Citta del Contone, will be Sarah Simmons and Carson Hoskins’ next restaurant venture. According to the entrepreneurial couple, it’s a pie-in-the-sky dream they’ve been holding on to for quite some time. The ’80s/’90s nostalgia-ridden restaurant will serve classic pizzas like pepperoni and cheese, arugula and prosciutto, and a little neck clam pizza like they do in New York City. Where to find it: 2150 Sumter Street. www.ilfocolarepizzeria.com 803.563.5052. Dinner hours have yet to be announced.

Leisure

And yet another family is expecting visitors this fall. After the season finale of the historical drama “Downton Abbey,” the family’s Edwardian country estate is opening its doors once again. Following your pizza party, drive to the Nickelodeon and join the beloved Crawleys and their staff in preparing Downton Abbey for a royal visit from the King and Queen of England in “Downton Abbey,” a major motion picture event running from Sept. 20-Oct. 3. Where to find it: 1607 Main Street. www.nickelodeon.org 803.254.8234. Check the website for specific show times. This movie is rated PG.

Drink

Despite our lack of royalty in America, there are still a few ways one can feel regal, and one way is to have a flight of Crown Royal at Main Street Public House. For $20 you can feel at home with the Crawleys and England’s treasured monarch with healthy servings of Crown Whiskey, Regal Apple, and Crown Vanilla. Or, if you’re more a person of the people, this new American-fare bar carries local draft beer, including Columbia Craft, River Rat, and Cottontown Brewery. It’s a public house after all, which means basically means open bar, open house.

Where to find it: 1556 Main Street. www.mainstreetpublichouse.com 803.834.3409. Open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-12 a.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.

Alyssa Velazquez, special to GoColumbia