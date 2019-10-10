Go Columbia FAMILY FUN Boo at the Zoo

13 nights of family friendly fun. Photos Southern Hook Photography

Ghosts and goblins galore! Explore 13 wild nights of family-friendly fun during Riverbanks’ annual Halloween spooktacular, Boo at the Zoo. From Oct. 18 to 30, you can trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, frolic in Frankenstein’s Foam Zone, ride the Spooky Spots & Stripes Railroad, and rock the night away at Mummy’s Eeky Freaky Dance Party.

For an additional charge, guests also can toast s’mores, take a spin on the Haunted Carousel or hop aboard the Spooky Spots & Stripes Railroad. Boo at the Zoo will take place each evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Kids ages 12 and under are encouraged to wear costumes, but it’s not required. Trick-or-treating is reserved for kids ages 12 and younger (trick-or-treaters are encouraged to help Riverbanks go green by bringing their own reusable bag or container).

Adults may wear costumes but the zoo asks that they be family friendly (that is, not scary). Because this event is geared toward families with young children, adults ages 18 and older may not wear masks that cover the face.

All tickets should be purchased in advance online. The policy has been implemented to create a more positive guest experience and safer environment for the families who attend Boo at the Zoo. Long lines and traffic congestion have become an issue in the past. Unlimited rides and attractions wristbands will not be sold at Boo.

Boo at the Zoo is brought to you by SC Farm Bureau.

Special to GoColumbia