Go Columbia FAMILY FUN Halloween Events

Family fun time at Will O’ the Wisp.

Halloween season brings tons of family-friendly events and activities each year for everyone to enjoy. Folks of all ages love to dress up in costumes and go out and have a spooky good time. Are you still looking for something to do this Halloween? We have put together a few spooktacular events you might enjoy.

Halloween at the Park

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Crooked Creek Park, 1098 Old Lexington Hwy.

Bring your little ghosts and goblins trick-or-treating on our outdoor trick-or-treat trail through the park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Inside we will have plenty of carnival games and prizes, a costume contest, scream contest, concessions, and all the fun you can imagine! This is a great safe and fun event for the whole family. Concessions will be available for purchase from the American Legion.

Admission: All ages, $5/child

More information: (803) 345-6181, www.icrc.net.

Halloween Zumbathon

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Ln.

Join some of Columbia’s hottest Zumba instructors and dance for a good cause! Proceeds will benefit ICRC’s Meals on Wheels program and help feed seniors in our community.

Admission: $10/person. For tickets, call (803) 772-3336 or register online at www.icrc.net.

Will O’ the Wisp

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Road

Join us at Saluda Shoals Park for an evening of Halloween fun! This event features: train rides, s’mores, face painting, crafts, mega maze, the famous pumpkin show, Amazing Animals with Carolina Wildlife, games and candy! Tickets are limited and should be purchased in advance. If tickets are still available on Oct. 26, they will be sold at the start of the event. Tickets can be purchased at www.icrc.net.

Admission: $7/child in advance, $2/adult; $8/child day of event; $3/adult (if tickets are available).

More information: (803)-772-1228, www.icrc.net

Trunk or Treat

When: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: Robert Mills House & Garden, 1616 Blanding St.

Put on your costume and let Historic Columbia bring the fun of Halloween to the Robert Mills House & Garden. This event offers a twist on traditional Halloween fun as community members, local organizations and families come together in a safe environment with decorated vehicles and trunks filled with candy for trick-or-treating. Kids get to trick-or-treat at the front and back doors of the Robert Mills House, participate in activities and enter the candy corn guessing contest.

Admission: Free.

More information: www.historiccolumbia.org, or call (803) 252-1770 ext. 23.

EdVenture’s Halloween Hoopla

When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: EdVenture, 211 Gervais St.

Halloween Hoopla will feature trick-or-treating in the Spooky Village, pumpkin science, crafts and more! Dress to impress in your most creative Halloween costume — even EDDIE, the world’s largest child, will be showing off his Halloween gear! Grab friends and family and come enjoy an evening of Halloween fun. Advanced registration is required. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

Admission: Event is free for children 12 years and under and $5 for ages 13 and up. Purchase tickets online at www.EdVenture.org or call (803) 779-3100

