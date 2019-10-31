Go Columbia SWING BAND Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings their unique mix of swing music, jump blues, and big-band dance to the Newberry Opera House on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (BBVD) takes the retro out of swing music with their upbeat style of mixing swing music, jump blues, and big-band dance with punk and rock genres. This Ventura, Calif., swing band helped bring swing music back to popularity after appearing in the 1996 Indie film “Swingers.” Named after an autograph by Blues legend Albert Collins, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has toured almost non-stop since the early ’90s, bringing a high-energy performance to concert venues across the world.

Along with similarly inclined neo-swing acts like Squirrel Nut Zippers and the Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy helped to revive big-band music and popularize swing dancing for the MTV generation and beyond. As with many of their neo-swing contemporaries, BBVD concentrated on the swinging days of the ’40s and ’50s, borrowing some of the Rat Pack lingo in addition to the zoot suits that cloaked each bandmate.

The band has brought high-energy performances to concert venues across the world, sold millions of records, and had its music included in hundreds of movies and television shows. With sold out concerts from the Hollywood Bowl to Lincoln Center performances. Starring in many of the country’s finest symphony orchestras, and television appearances ranging from “Dancing with the Stars” to Super Bowl XXXIII. The band continues its decades-long mission to celebrate and revitalize jazz and swing music.

Celebrating the band’s 25th anniversary of producing music in 2017, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy continues to change the world’s view of swing music with new and innovative music that continues to thrive. Hear popular songs such as “This Beautiful Life,” “Rattle Them Bones,” “Save My Soul,” “Mr. Pinstripe Shirt,” and “Why Me?” when Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performs at the Newberry Opera House in November.

