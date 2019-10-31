MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS Tucker Beathard

Tucker Beathard

Tucker Beathard is a country singer and songwriter with music in his DNA. His father Casey Beathard is an award- winning songwriter. Casey has written for artists like Kenny Chesney and Eric Church.

Tucker is now paving his own path in the music industry with singles such as “Better Than Me,” and “Find Me Here.” Earlier this year, Warner Music Nashville signed Tucker to their label and he is currently working on a new album.

Tucker Beathard’s show includes performances by Brendan Roberts Band.

If you are interested in attending this show, which takes place on Oct. 31 at The Senate, 1022 Senate St., the door opens at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 the day of; $25 VIP deck. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more information.

Other Concerts

Sack Blabbath, Fraud, Cayla Fralick. Black Sabbath, Smashing Pumpkins and Cranberries tribute bands. 8 p.m. Oct. 31. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. 21 and up only. $10; $15 the day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

McKenzie Butler Band. Rock. 8 p.m. Oct. 31. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5. www.whitemulemusic.com

Leisure McCorkle, Brent Lundy. Rock. 6 p.m. Nov. 1. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $7; $10 the day of. www.whitemulemusic.com

Hippo Campus. Indie rock. 7 p.m. Nov. 1. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $23; $25 the day of. thesenatecolumbia.com

Distractions, As The Stars Align, When I Say Jump. Emo. 8 p.m. Nov. 1. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10 for 21 and older; under 21 $15. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

The Charles Page Trio. Jazz. 8 p.m. Nov. 1. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 for preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Monkey Hill. Blues rock. 6 p.m. Nov. 2. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $7 ages 18 and over only; $10 the day of. www.whitemulemusic.com

Of Montreal. Indie Pop. 7 p.m. Nov. 2. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $17.50; $19.99 the day of. thesenatecolumbia.com

Beth Inabinett. Jazz and soul. 8 p.m. Nov. 2. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Dr. Bacon, Steam Killed Lula. Funk rock. 9 p.m. Nov. 2. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Dante Lewis and Company. Jazz. 6 p.m. Nov. 3. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $25; $30 preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Cry Baby with B. Fraser. Pop. 8 p.m. Nov. 3. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $7 or $10 for two, ages 18 and over only; $10 the day of. www.whitemulemusic.com

Adult Mom, Fresh, Perspective, A Lovely Hand to Hold, Bangzz, Bear Ley. Indie pop. 6 p.m. Nov. 4. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $8; $12 the day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia