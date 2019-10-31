ONE DAY A WEEK Halloween

The free Halloween puppet show at Richland Library is guaranteed to be frighteningly enjoyable for kids of all ages.

If you still lack plans this All Hallows Eve, read on, my pretties, for the perfect brew of kid-friendly and 21-and-older devilishly delightful activities (insert evil crackle here).

Fun

Candy is not the only thing being given out freely this year. At the main branch of the Richland Library on Assembly Street, little ghouls and goblins are invited to experience a free Halloween puppet show in the Children’s Room at 3 p.m. Bring the entire litter of werewolves for this daytime event suitable for the whole family.

Where to find it: 1431 Assembly St., www.richlandlibrary.com, 803-799-9084. Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.

Leisure

And speaking of family, dress up everyone in the household this year and trick-or-treat down Main Street for Columbia’s Not-so-Spooky Halloween Stroll. This downtown event organized by participating businesses, includes Uptown Gifts, Indah Coffee, East Bay Deli, and Columbia Arts Center. For a full list of locations, pick-up a map at the Richland library or visit the event’s webpage on the library’s website. This event is free and open to kids of all ages.

Where to find it: Main Street. www.richlandlibrary.com, 803-799-9084. Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.

Drink

Having sufficiently haunted the neighborhood in search of sweets, drop the kiddies off at home and drive to Bone-In BBQ for Little Bash of Horrors. If you haven’t been into Bone-In BBQ during the month of October it’s a must-do. This year, Scott Hall has taken his annual Halloween spectacular to the next level with an infestation of flesh-eating plants. Audrey II from the 1986 sci-fi classic “Little Shop of Horrors” has planted itself in the dining room of one of Columbia’s meatiest establishments. In honor of its newest guest, the bar is serving up a few specialty cocktails including: “Audrey Three” made with tequila, St. Germain, matcha, green grape juice, and lemon or “Feed Me Seymour,” with bourbon, Peche, cranberry pomegranate, and a blood bag. With all the drinks being based on a man-eating plant and its origin story, what could go wrong?

Where to find it: 2180 Boyce St. www.boneinbarbeque.com, 803-728-7512. Oct. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Food

If all those ravenous plants start giving you the munchies, feed your face at Art Bar, a Vista establishment known for its drinks that recently expanded its repertoire into good old-fashioned bar food. Choose from a selection of pizza, fried sides, or burgers. One entrée is quickly becoming a local favorite: the Psycho Burger, topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, a fried egg, and two crispy hot onion rings, lettuce, mayo and mustard. It’s paired with a little Carolina Reaper Sauce, if you dare. After dining, join the rest of the night walkers at After the Blast! Halloween Dance Bash! DJ Linda Carr will be spinning tunes that will make you dance until you die.

Where to find it: 1211 Park St. www.artbarsc.com 803-929-0198. Oct. 31, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Alyssa Velazquez, special to GoColumbia