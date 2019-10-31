COLUMBIA SINGER Lang Owen

Lang Owen Submitted photo

Columbia singer-songwriter and guitarist Lang Owen will celebrate the release of his debut album, “Welcome to Yesterday,” with a performance party at Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St, Columbia, on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 7-9 p.m. The occasion also celebrates the singer’s 60th birthday.

Owen is a storyteller, performing all original songs on a Martin acoustic guitar, with lyrics that offer intimate perspectives of everyday people and places. Songs from “Welcome to Yesterday” take listeners on a journey of looking back: an aging handyman reflects on “Gravity;” a driver on U.S. Route 301 passes by the small towns that used to be thriving before the interstate was built in “All Of These Places”; and an aging woman is “running out of decades fast” in “Emily’s Poems About Love.” The seven-song album was recorded, mixed and mastered by Zach Toman in Columbia, South Carolina.

Owen will preview his album Friday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. during a live on-air performance on The Columbia Beet, a weekly music radio program hosted by Josh Smith airing on WUSC-FM, 90.5.

Owen, who will turn 60 just two days after his album release party, returned to music-making in 2017, when he purchased a used Martin guitar and began writing songs again after 29 years of musical inactivity.

In his 20s, Owen performed regularly throughout the Dayton, Ohio, music scene, a pursuit he eventually left behind as he focused on his career in education, teaching abroad in Japan for several years before returning to the states to settle in South Carolina.

Since returning to music, Owen has steadily made himself a presence in the Columbia music scene, practicing his craft alongside area musicians at listening rooms and coffeehouses. He’s a frequent performer at Columbia’s Mind Gravy Poetry nights, and he also periodically performs as a member of the Two Hats and a Ponytail trio, which features Owen’s music and the poetry of Tim Conroy and Al Black.

For video and audio of Lang Owen performing, and more information, visit Facebook.com/LangOwenMusic, or visit langowenmusicepk.blogspot.com.

Tickets cost $7 in advance, available at tappsartscenter.com/events, and $10 day of show. All ticket holders will receive a CD of “Welcome to Yesterday” at the door, which opens at 6 p.m.

Special to GoColumbia