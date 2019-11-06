COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART Music Concert

Budding classical superstar Tessa Lark returns to Columbia. Lauren Desberg.

The Columbia Museum of Art announces the second concert in the 18th season of CMA Chamber Music on Main, a fan-favorite program bringing together world-class musicians under the creative scope of artistic director and pianist Andrew Armstrong. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Tessa Lark on violin and Philip Myers on French horn join Armstrong on piano to perform the following works:

▪ Franz Schubert: “Fantasy in C Major” for violin and piano, Opus Posth. 159, D 934 (1827)

▪ Georges Bizet: “Carmen Fantasy” (arranged by Robert Elkjer)

▪ Johannes Brahms: “Horn Trio in E-flat Major, Opus 40” (1865)

Violinist Lark is an audience favorite at CMA Chamber Music on Main who most recently graced Columbia as a guest performer with the South Carolina Philharmonic in March 2019. Winner of a 2018 Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship, a 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant, silver medal in the 2014 International Violin Competition of Indianapolis, and the 2012 Naumburg International Violin Competition, she is a budding superstar in the classical realm and a highly acclaimed fiddler in the tradition of her native Kentucky.

Since making her concerto debut with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra at sixteen, Lark has appeared with dozens of orchestras, festivals, and recital venues including Carnegie Hall, Ravinia, San Francisco Performances, Marlboro Music, Lincoln Center’s Great Performers Series, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and Australia’s Musica Viva Festival. Recent and upcoming highlights include debuts with the Seattle and Indianapolis symphonies and the Buffalo and Rochester philharmonics. In January 2019, she made her debut with the Albany Symphony Orchestra in the world premiere of SKY, a bluegrass-inspired violin concerto written for her by Michael Torke, and since then has performed the work with numerous other orchestras.

Lark is a graduate of New England Conservatory with an artist diploma from The Juilliard School. She plays a ca.1600 G.P. Maggini violin on loan from an anonymous donor through the Stradivari Society of Chicago.

Myers began his orchestral career in 1971 as principal horn of the Atlantic Symphony in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He was third horn with the Pittsburgh Symphony from 1974 until 1977. As principal horn of the Minnesota Orchestra, he made a solo debut with that ensemble in 1978, performing Richard Strauss’s Horn Concerto No. 1, Sir Neville Marriner conducting. From 1980 to 2017, he was principal horn in the New York Philharmonic, where he soloed with the orchestra every year of his tenure.

A native of Elkhart, Indiana, Myers holds two degrees from Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where he studied with Forrest Standley. He includes Myron Bloom and William Slocum as major influences. Since 1995 he has played Engelbert Schmid French horns. Myers currently spends a week each month teaching horn at Haute Ecole de Musique de Lausanne in Switzerland.

Praised by critics for his passionate expression and dazzling technique, Armstrong has delighted audiences across Asia, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and the United States, including performances at Alice Tully Hall, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, and Warsaw’s National Philharmonic. He has performed with such conductors as Peter Oundjian, Itzhak Perlman, Günther Herbig, Stefan Sanderling, Jean-Marie Zeitouni, and Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, and has appeared in solo recitals in chamber music concerts with the Elias, Alexander, American, and Manhattan String Quartets, and also as a member of the Caramoor Virtuosi, Boston Chamber Music Society, Seattle Chamber Music Society, and the Jupiter Symphony Chamber Players.

The next year takes Armstrong across the globe with concerts in London, Norwich, Amsterdam, Prague, Ostrava, and across the U.S. and Canada.

Armstrong has also teamed up with violinist and longtime recital partner James Ehnes to release recordings of the complete cycle of Beethoven’s 10 violin sonatas in celebration of the legend’s 250th birthday in 2020.

Presented by Bank of America Private Bank.

Special to GoColumbia