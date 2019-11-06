MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert: Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour.

Miranda Lambert is one of the biggest names in country music. Her debut album “Kerosene” yielded four singles, “Me and Charlie Talking,” “Bring Me Down,” “Kerosene” and “New Strings.” Each one reached the top 40 of Billboards Hot Country and the album was certified Platinum.

Since then she has released six solo albums, three albums as a part of the group Pistol Annies, has been nominated for 16 Grammy Awards and has won twice.

Lambert’s latest album “Wild Card” was released on Nov. 1. It features the single “It All Comes Out In The Wash.”

If you are interested in attending this show, which takes place on Nov. 8 at The Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., the door opens at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range in price from $25 to $266.33. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more information.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Other Concerts

Mo Lowda and The Humble, Ona with Dead Swells. Indie rock. 7 p.m. Nov. 7. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $10 for one; $15 for two. www.whitemulemusic.com

Abbey Road LIVE! Beatles tribute band. 8 p.m. Nov. 8. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $15; $18 the day of; $100 for four top table. www.thesenatecolumbia.com

Hold Fire, Saul Seibert, St. Jupiter, Bedroom Getaway. Indie Rock. 8 p.m. Nov. 8. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. 21 and up only. Over 21 $8; under 21 $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Cletus Baltimore with Britt, Ervin and Crosby. Psychedelic rock. 8 p.m. Nov. 8. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5. www.whitemulemusic.com

Fifth and York. Jazz. 8 p.m. Nov. 8. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 for preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Mason Ramsey. Country. 7 p.m. Nov. 9. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. Tickets start at $15. www.thesenatecolumbia.com

Brigades, Summer Wars, Calling All Captains, Happy, Keepmysecrets, Foxglove. Pop punk. 7 p.m. Nov. 9. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $12; $15 the day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Paul Dozier. Smooth jazz. 8 p.m. Nov. 9. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Bedroom Getaway, Brown Kid and Paul Britt. Rock. 8 p.m. Nov. 9. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5; $8 at the door. www.whitemulemusic.com

Daikaiju, Abacus, Calaxy Chief. Hardcore. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10; $12 the day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Vital Remains, Sanction, Queensway, Vatican, Fuming Mouth, Bathe. Death Metal. 6 p.m. Nov. 13. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $15; $18 the day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia